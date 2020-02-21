How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters fared for Red Claws vs. Skyhawks

The Maine Red Claws continued to be one of the best teams in the NBA by virtue of their 119-100 win over the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday night.

The Red Claws (25-9) were led by Boston Celtics rookies Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters, who both had strong games to help lead the team to victory. Fall, fresh off making an appearance at the NBA's All-Star weekend, looked particularly good as he notched a massive double-double in the win.

Here's how Fall and Waters performed Tuesday:

TACKO FALL

Fall made a number of highlight plays for the Red Claws and truly was a force around the rim. Fall finished the game with 14 points, 18 rebounds, and five blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field. This type of performance demonstrates the immense upside that Fall has, as his size was such a big weapon for Maine throughout the victory.

TREMONT WATERS

Tremont Waters doing Tremont Waters things. #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/oJLtsxw4Nm — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 21, 2020

Waters produced yet another well-balanced game for the Red Claws. He totaled 18 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists en route to the victory. The smaller distributor continues to be one of the G League's best players.

The Red Claws will next play on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. when they take on Raptors 905.

