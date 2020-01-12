Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters were the center of attention in Maine on Saturday night as the Boston Celtics rookies took the court for the Red Claws.

Here are some of their highlights from the game, along with their stats:

TACKO FALL

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fall found himself in some foul trouble in this one as he committed five fouls in this game. Other than that, it was another nice performance from Tacko with the Red Claws as he put up 14 points while bringing down nine rebounds tallying five blocked shots.

Story continues

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

TREMONT WATERS

Tremont's 3⃣ caps off an 11-0 Red Claws run! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/M6bpDLPSka — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) January 12, 2020

Tremont's birthday was yesterday but tonight he's the one giving out gifts. Here's his 14th assist of the night. #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/Xlv6heDraJ — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) January 12, 2020

Waters continues to impress. The LSU product had a double-double, racking up 17 points and dishing out 14 assists.

Other standout performers in the Red Claws' 100-93 win over the Grand Rapids Drive were Yante Maten (22 points, eight rebounds) and Kaiser Gates (15 points, 10 rebounds).

Next, the Red Claws will visit the Erie Bayhawks on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Bulls-Celtics, which tips off Monday at 7 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike and Tommy have the call at 7:30 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters fared for Red Claws on Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston