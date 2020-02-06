How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards fared for Red Claws Thursday

The Maine Red Claws had their way with the Canton Charge Thursday night, winning 122-98 with the help of Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall.

The Red Claws now sit second in the NBA G League Eastern Conference with a 22-8 record and have won two straight. They'll be back in action on Saturday against the Wisconsin Herd, but first let's take a look at how Edwards, Waters and Fall fared against the Charge.

CARSEN EDWARDS

Edwards led the Red Claws in scoring with 22 points, going 3-for-12 from 3-point range. He also recorded three rebounds and two assists.





TREMONT WATERS

Waters notched 14 points while going 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and adding five rebounds and nine assists.

Tremont has 👀 in the back of his head! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/9TNaLxyJlR — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 7, 2020

The 1st quarter was all Tremont. #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/kqPuTasQ3d — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 7, 2020





TACKO FALL

Fall was the story of the night for the Red Claws. He notched 18 points with 16 rebounds and an assist in the victory over the Charge. Fall recorded multiple big-time dunks in the game and shined after being sent down by the Celtics.

UP NEXT

@ Wisconsin Herd, Saturday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.

@ Windy City Bulls, Monday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. ET



