How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards fared for Red Claws Sunday

Tacko Fall returned to action for the Maine Red Claws on Sunday, completing what was an intriguing lineup in their afternoon game vs. the Windy City Bulls.

Fall, who missed Friday's game with a foot injury, suited up alongside fellow Boston Celtics rookies Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards, and Vincent Poirier.

It still wasn't enough to lead to a Red Claws victory, though, as Windy City defeated Maine by a score of 120-112.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Here's how Fall, Waters, Edwards, and Poirier each performed:

TACKO FALL

Tacko was sensational in his return. The 7-foot-5 phenom was only one block away from a triple-double, as he posted 16 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks on the day. Fall has been a walking double-double with the Red Claws all season long.

Story continues

TREMONT WATERS

Waters took a back seat to the other C's rookies on Sunday as he tallied only five points on 2-for-7 shooting. He continued to be a dime-dropper for Maine, however, as he dished out six assists.

CARSEN EDWARDS

Edwards continues to have trouble finding his shot. The Purdue product had eight points on 3-for-14 shooting. He was a putrid 0-for-8 from 3-point range.

VINCENT POIRIER

Poirier notched his second straight double-double, dropping 15 points while bringing down 12 boards. He also swatted away three shots.

Other standouts in this game for the Red Claws were Bryce Brown (18 points, 5 rebounds), Kaiser Gates (15 points, 10 rebounds), and Yante Maten (15 points, 10 rebounds).

The Red Claws next will play Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET when they'll visit the Delaware Blue Coats.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Thunder-Celtics, which begins Sunday at 5 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, followed by tip-off at 6 p.m. You can also stream on the MyTeams App.

How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards fared for Red Claws Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston