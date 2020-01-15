How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards fared for Red Claws Tuesday

For the first time since 2016, the Maine Red Claws have won six games in a row.

Of course, it helps when your roster includes a two-time G League Player of the Week like Tremont Waters, along with 7-foot-5 sensation Tacko Fall and Carsen Edwards.

Here are some of their highlights from Tuesday night's contest, a 138-126 win over the Erie BayHawks.

TACKO FALL

You might want to think twice about driving to the hoop on @tackofall99. 🚫 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/vpO8FUe3wH — Maine Red ClaWWWWWs (@maineredclaws) January 15, 2020

Tacko Fall was one of eight Red Claws who finished Tuesday's game in double figures in scoring, racking up 11 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 3 blocks, good for his eighth double-double of the season.

TREMONT WATERS

. @Cboogie_3 finds Tremont Waters for his 4th three pointer of the 1st quarter! 💦💦💦💦 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/AmGZuETdZf — Maine Red ClaWWWWWs (@maineredclaws) January 15, 2020

ICYMI: @nbagleague Player of the Week Tremont Waters is on 🔥🔥🔥 in Erie - 20 points on 8-10 shooting at HALFTIME #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/pXfnVBMqbd — Maine Red ClaWWWWWs (@maineredclaws) January 15, 2020

Tremont Waters started the game red-hot from the field, knocking down four 3-pointers in the first quarter as Maine scored a franchise-record 46 points. He finished with 26 points - 20 in the first half - on 11-of-19 shooting.

CARSEN EDWARDS

Carsen Edwards was another Red Claw who put up double-figures in scoring, finishing the game with 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

The Red Claws return to action Thursday in Portland, hosting the Salt Lake City Stars at 7 p.m. ET.

