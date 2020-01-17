How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards fared for Red Claws Thursday
Once again, the Maine Red Claws had the trio of Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters, and Carsen Edwards on their roster for Thursday night's game vs. the Salt Lake City Stars.
Led by the Boston Celtics rookies, the Red Claws earned their seventh straight win by a score of 107-103.
Here are some of Fall, Waters, and Edwards' highlights from the game, along with their stats:
TACKO FALL
N🚫PE! @tackofall99 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/qM78N7gP6R
— Maine Red ClaWWWWWWs (@maineredclaws) January 17, 2020
I wouldn't try to block @tackofall99 either. #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/KKtgM3aVrx
— Maine Red ClaWWWWWWs (@maineredclaws) January 17, 2020
🌮 vs. Everybody! @tackofall99 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/MhqCnzcltI
— Maine Red ClaWWWWWWs (@maineredclaws) January 17, 2020
. @tackofall99 PUT HIM ON A POSTER! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/lqF9XrTa85
— Maine Red ClaWWWWWWs (@maineredclaws) January 17, 2020
Tacko continues to be a walking double-double. The 7-foot-5 phenom had 14 points (6-for-8 from the field) to go along with his 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.
TREMONT WATERS
Waters ➡️ Fall @tackofall99 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/s45BCf6b1O
— Maine Red ClaWWWWWWs (@maineredclaws) January 17, 2020
Waters has been lighting it up in the G League, but this wasn't one of his better nights. He finished with 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting.
CARSEN EDWARDS
this kind of energy. always. 💪 | @Cboogie_3 @BoilerBall ↗️ @celtics ➡️ @maineredclaws pic.twitter.com/8lldjMvzzx
— NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 17, 2020
Like Waters, Edwards struggled to find his shot. The Purdue product had 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting (0-for-6 from 3 pt. range).
Yante Maten was the star for the Red Claws, dropping 25 points and bringing down 13 rebounds in the win.
The Red Claws return to action Friday at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Long Island Nets.
