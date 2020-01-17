Once again, the Maine Red Claws had the trio of Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters, and Carsen Edwards on their roster for Thursday night's game vs. the Salt Lake City Stars.

Led by the Boston Celtics rookies, the Red Claws earned their seventh straight win by a score of 107-103.

Here are some of Fall, Waters, and Edwards' highlights from the game, along with their stats:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

TACKO FALL

Tacko continues to be a walking double-double. The 7-foot-5 phenom had 14 points (6-for-8 from the field) to go along with his 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Story continues

TREMONT WATERS

Waters has been lighting it up in the G League, but this wasn't one of his better nights. He finished with 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

CARSEN EDWARDS

Like Waters, Edwards struggled to find his shot. The Purdue product had 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting (0-for-6 from 3 pt. range).

Yante Maten was the star for the Red Claws, dropping 25 points and bringing down 13 rebounds in the win.

The Red Claws return to action Friday at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Long Island Nets.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Suns-Celtics, which begin Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, followed by tip-off at 7 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards fared for Red Claws Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston