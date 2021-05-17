NBA Broadcaster Mike Breen Makes All-Time Mistake After Hall Of Fame Honor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ron Dicker
·General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Boston Celtics were trying to make a fast transition. But NBA broadcaster Mike Breen was thinking fast food. (Watch the clip below.)

Breen, of the New York Knicks’ MSG network, called Celtics center Tacko FallTaco Bell” on Sunday as the player caught an out-of-bounds save by the Knicks and passed it forward to Jabari Parker for an eventual slam dunk.

“Did I just say Taco Bell?” Breen said seconds later.

“You must be hungry, bro,” his broadcast partner, Walt Frazier, replied.

“I need to get some sleep,” Breen concluded.

Breen received the Curt Gowdy Media Award for electronic journalism from the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday.

But even the greats make funny goofs.

The Knicks won, 96-92, to secure the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for Breen, he may have made a run for the border ― one of Taco Bell’s slogans. He segued into the commercial break by declaring he was getting something to eat, according to The Big Lead.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Kate McKinnon's Anthony Fauci Unmasks Mask Rules With A MAGA Dig On 'SNL'

    The "patron saint of Purell" explains it all.

  • Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

    ATLANTA (AP) Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their Eastern Conference playoff spot was locked in before taking the court. ''The fact that we had a number of guys sitting out, we've been there before, we didn't want to use that as an excuse,'' interim coach Nate McMillan said.

  • Wiz to face Celtics after beating Hornets for 8th in East

    WASHINGTON (AP) It wasn't until about 30 minutes before tipoff that Bradley Beal told coach Scott Brooks he could play for the Washington Wizards in their regular-season finale. The Wizards finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and set up a play-in matchup against the No. 7 Boston Celtics by coming back to beat Charlotte 115-110 as Beal poured in 20 of his 25 points after halftime. ''He chews nails for breakfast,'' Brooks said about Beal, who entered Sunday averaging 31.4 points, second in the NBA to two-time MVP Stephen Curry's 31.8.

  • Basketball Hall of Fame: Paul Pierce, Bill Russell headline 2021 class

    The 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class has been announced, and it includes two Boston Celtics legends -- Paul Pierce and Bill Russell.

  • Who makes All-NBA First Team?

    With just two guards, two forwards and one center slot to fill, there are tough calls at virtually every position.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Celtics injury update: Boston to sit seven vs. New York Knicks for season finale

    Rest for the postseason and health are priorities moving forward.

  • Joe Judge ‘fully expects’ Nate Ebner to return to Giants

    Joe Judge said he "fully expects" Nate Ebner to return to the New York Giants after his quest for Olympic gold concludes.

  • Sue Bird hilariously discusses being the same age as her Storm teammate's mom

    Everyone has those moments...

  • Moses Brown has career night for OKC to help Blazers avoid the Clippers

    Moses Brown went off!

  • McLaren playing catch-up in race to gatecrash Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen title battle

    It was almost imperceptible, but you could detect just a hint of irritation from McLaren’s drivers at a team event in Woking last week when asked about the battle for Formula One supremacy between Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. “It’s good,” Daniel Ricciardo acknowledged, smiling. “It would be even better if it was more than just those two.” Ricciardo’s team-mate, Lando Norris, agreed, adding pointedly that there was some half-decent racing a little further down the grid if anyone could be bothered to look. “I think when you watch a race for the win it’s always more interesting,” Norris conceded. “But if you forget the top three sometimes, or top four, there would be an incredible battle for the win quite often.” Being affable blokes, both went on to give thoughtful observations on a title battle which has F1 fans riveted. But they were right to be a little annoyed. McLaren are not doing so badly themselves these days; third in the constructors’ championship last season and sitting third in this one. They are nearly back in that title conversation. Nearly, but not quite. The event in Woking was to unveil a special one-off “retro” livery for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, in conjunction with partner Gulf Oil. They know the gulf that really matters, though, is the one between themselves and the sport’s front-runners. McLaren have the drivers. Norris and Ricciardo combine British youth and potential with Antipodean experience and proven speed. And the intra-team battle this term has been fascinating; Ricciardo, who arrived from Renault over the winter, beating Norris for the first time in Barcelona last weekend. Now they just need the car. Australian Ricciardo says he is feeling more and more comfortable with the Mercedes-powered MCL35M. “It’s been kind of a funny narrative with me being the 10-year veteran, but like the ‘rookie’ in the team,” he said. “Barcelona was certainly better for me. Even in the race I had to stay on my toes the whole way through. Whether it was Checo [Red Bull’s Sergio Perez] or Carlos [Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz]. In defending, obviously you push the car. “Having that pressure on me and forcing myself to really try to get the most out of it, and not care too much about the tyres, was probably a good thing. I’ll try to carry that into Monaco. Plus, I’ve already had my Q1 ‘experience’ this year [exiting in the first qualifying knockout session in Portugal], so I’m not going to do that again!” Ricciardo, who trails his younger team-mate by 17 points in the standings, added that it would be “the second half of the year before the car feels completely familiar to me, as opposed to doing it on instinct and subconscious”. It is a great dynamic with Norris, though, who looks increasingly assured in only his third season in the sport. “For sure his speed has been impressive,” Ricciardo observed generously of his 21 year-old team-mate. “And I guess we’ll have to ask him the question, but I feel like he has probably taken a step up this year....” Then, with a grin: “Don’t say you’ve got worse because that will make me look bad!” Can McLaren finally win a race again this year? It is coming up for nine years since Jenson Button won at Interlagos. Far too long for a team of their stature. Can they make the most of the technical regulation changes to challenge next season? One thing is for sure, McLaren have their work cut out in Monaco this weekend. Their performance in the low-speed third sector in Barcelona, traditionally a bellwether for form in Monaco, was not standout. “We’ve probably got our work cut out," agreed Ricciardo, who lives in Monaco and admitted he was inordinately excited to be returning to the Principality after it fell victim to Covid last year. "But knowing that a bit in advance, we can start to think about maybe some different set-up ideas or some things to help us out in Monaco. So we’ll see." Norris was more bullish: “The difference between Monaco and sector three in Spain is we obviously run the set-up very differently in Spain. It is a lot more [geared] to sectors one and two with the high-speed corners. That’s the opposite of Monaco where it’s mostly low speed. But you also run [the car] a lot softer because of the bumps and everything like that. So I think the whole characteristic of the car will change a lot. So it’s quite unexplored territory for this car.” For now, McLaren are probably still relying on mistakes from their rivals. The gap is slowly closing, but there is still a sizeable gulf. As McLaren’s chief executive, Zak Brown admitted, when he was asked about the Max v Lewis show: “I think it’s great. Lewis has had a pretty easy ride of it apart from that one year with Nico [Rosberg]. So I think it’s a great rivalry. And having those two guys go at it, hopefully at some point over the course of a year might create some opportunity for us because I think it is just a matter of time until they are both determined not to let up into Turn One, and neither comes out.”

  • Posted Up - Chris Haynes’ NBA MVP Watch: Who tops the ballot?

    With the regular season now in the rearview, Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes updates his list for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the final time this season.

  • Boxing fans rejoice as Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua finalized for Aug. 14

    We’re getting the fight we deserve, that we wanted, and tens of millions of people around will join with us and watch.

  • NBA playoff play-in matchups set: Lakers will face Warriors, Wizards complete improbable run

    The NBA play-in game matchups are set, with Hornets-Pacers and Wizards-Celtics in the East, and Spurs-Grizzlies and Warriors-Lakers out West.

  • NFL didn’t realize Week 14 byes would impact fantasy football playoffs

    For the NFL and its effort to craft a 2021 regular-season schedule, the 102,844th time was a charm. For millions of fantasy football players, there was one thing about it that wasn’t charming. Peter King points out in his Football Morning in America column that the league opted to park a quartet of byes in [more]

  • Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs, thump Kings 121-99

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Rudy Gobert wasn't about to stop his Utah teammates from celebrating after securing the No. 1 spot for the NBA playoffs. A year after blowing a 3-1 lead and getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs, the Jazz are headed back to the postseason - and they're going in with the league's best record. ''Going through what we went through last year, I learned to enjoy every moment,'' Gobert said following Utah's 121-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

  • Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Playoff Preview: Keys to the Series

    The Knicks and Hawks meet in the NBA playoffs as a 4-5 matchup in the Eastern Conference.

  • 3 observations: Lakers knock off Pelicans, will compete in play-in tournament

    The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, but they'll still have to compete in the play-in tournament.

  • Rombauer pulls Preakness upset, Baffert's Medina Spirit 3rd

    Rombauer left Medina Spirit behind — and put horse racing’s latest controversy on the back burner. Little-known Rombauer sprung an 11-1 upset to win the Preakness on Saturday, passing Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby winner to end a potential Triple Crown bid that would have carried a giant asterisk. Medina Spirit finished third and will not go on to the Belmont with a Triple Crown on the line and a potential Derby disqualification hanging over the sport.

  • K.H. Lee earns spot in PGA Championship with first career win at AT&T Byron Nelson

    He had to endure a lengthy rain delay, but K.H. Lee picked up his first career win on the PGA Tour on Sunday.