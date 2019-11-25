Tacko Fall has record-breaking night for Maine Red Claws
All eyes are on Tacko Fall every time the Maine Red Claws take the court, but that was especially the case on Monday night.
The Red Claws were without its other stars Tremont Waters (promoted to Celtics roster) and Romeo Langford (ankle injury), making Tacko the star of the show even more than usual in Maine's matchup vs. the Memphis Hustle.
Here are Tacko's top highlights from the night. . .
EFFORTLESS SLAM
. @tackofall99 being Tacko. #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/xo5NXoL3sa
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 26, 2019
NO ANSWER FOR TACKO INSIDE
Double teams are no match for @tackofall99! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/VWK3Xby7AB
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 26, 2019
GET THAT OUTTA HERE
Tack🚫! @tackofall99 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/kTwSm9GPB9
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 26, 2019
OFFENSIVE REBOUND MACHINE
. @tackofall99 with the double-double, in the first half! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/tfHls1bPw8
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 26, 2019
MORE TACKO HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights: @tackofall99 set a franchise record with 14 offensive rebounds in his 16 point, 18 rebound performance.
P.S. It wasn't a travel.#CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/TRaGz6Me08
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 26, 2019
Fall finished with 16 points (8-for-13 from the field) and 18 rebounds. His 14 offensive boards were the most ever by a Red Claws player.
Tacko's sensational showing overshadowed the Red Claws' 119-96 loss, which was their first of the season and brings them to 5-1.
