Tacko Fall has record-breaking night for Maine Red Claws

All eyes are on Tacko Fall every time the Maine Red Claws take the court, but that was especially the case on Monday night.

The Red Claws were without its other stars Tremont Waters (promoted to Celtics roster) and Romeo Langford (ankle injury), making Tacko the star of the show even more than usual in Maine's matchup vs. the Memphis Hustle.

Here are Tacko's top highlights from the night. . .

EFFORTLESS SLAM





NO ANSWER FOR TACKO INSIDE





GET THAT OUTTA HERE

OFFENSIVE REBOUND MACHINE





MORE TACKO HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights: @tackofall99 set a franchise record with 14 offensive rebounds in his 16 point, 18 rebound performance.

P.S. It wasn't a travel.#CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/TRaGz6Me08

— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 26, 2019

Fall finished with 16 points (8-for-13 from the field) and 18 rebounds. His 14 offensive boards were the most ever by a Red Claws player.

Tacko's sensational showing overshadowed the Red Claws' 119-96 loss, which was their first of the season and brings them to 5-1.

