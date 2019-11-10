How Tacko Fall, other Boston Celtics rookies fared in Maine Red Claws debuts

The Maine Red Claws opened their season on Saturday night, marking the G-League debuts of Celtics standout rookies Tacko Fall, Romeo Langford, and Tremont Waters.

It was a strong start to the season for the Red Claws as they dominated the Delaware Blue Coats, 148-125.

Here's how the C's youngsters fared in Game 1:

TACKO FALL

Back to back buckets by @tackofall99 pic.twitter.com/3kcihotaM0 — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 10, 2019

It wasn't "Tacko Tuesday," but Tacko-mania certainly was in full effect in Saturday night's opener.

Fall tallied 13 points (6-of-9 from the floor), 11 rebounds, and three blocks in his Red Claws debut. Those "we want Tacko" chants aren't about to stop any time soon.

ROMEO LANGFORD

Romeo got UP for this block! #crustaceannation pic.twitter.com/CZjWQhpCFd — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 10, 2019

As you can see above, Langford provided plenty of highlight-reel plays on Saturday.

The Celtics' No. 14 overall pick in this year's draft was impressive in Maine's blowout victory, putting up 27 points (10-of-15 shooting), five rebounds, and two assists. It'll be interesting to see whether Boston opts to promote Langford while Gordon Hayward misses time, or if they'd rather give him more G-League minutes.

TREMONT WATERS

3 more points from Tremont Waters! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/4u2DJ2zHjn — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 10, 2019

Waters was the leading scorer for the Red Claws in this one, notching 28 points (9-of-18) with four rebounds and three assists. The LSU product went 7-of-11 from 3-point range.

Another standout performer for Maine was center Yante Maten, who contributed 24 points.

Be sure to tune in to NBC Sports Boston on Friday night for the Maine Red Claws' home opener vs. the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, which is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

