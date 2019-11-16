How Tacko Fall, other Boston Celtics rookies performed in Maine Red Claws home opener

The Maine Red Claws' first game in Portland for 2019 went swimmingly as they prevailed over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Friday night, 103-100.

The victory brings the Red Claws to 2-0 to begin their season.

Boston Celtics rookies Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters, and Romeo Langford each had very different nights. Here's how they performed in the home opener:

TACKO FALL

Even in Maine, @tackofall99 gets an ovation when he enters the game @maineredclaws 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RB6slsSNSs — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 16, 2019

Fall was the star in this one as he already had a double-double on the stat sheet before halftime. The 7-foot-5 sensation's final line was impressive as he notched 16 points (7-for-10) with 13 rebounds and six blocks.

Tacko continues to show promise as he also was great in the Red Claws' season opener on Saturday.

ROMEO LANGFORD

Langford's night was cut short as he went down with a right ankle injury in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Here's Romeo Langford hurting his right ankle in Maine and limping off. pic.twitter.com/FDsj3gj2Bg — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 16, 2019

The Celtics' No. 14 overall pick in this year's draft was held scoreless (0-for-2) in seven minutes prior to the injury.

TREMONT WATERS

First 3 of the night for Tremont Waters! 💧🦞 #crustaceannation pic.twitter.com/9StRyPX5ew — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 16, 2019

Back to back buckets for Tremont Water! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/yT1gLrtBtB — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 16, 2019

Tremont Waters 👏 pic.twitter.com/MH3xITYf5Z — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 16, 2019

Waters struggled from 3-point range, going only 1-for-8 from beyond the arc after being red-hot (7-of-11) in Saturday's season opener. The C's second-rounder finished with 17 points and seven assists, and he made his mark with a clutch shot late in the fourth quarter.

Also putting up numbers for the Red Claws were Bryce Brown (16 points, eight rebounds) and Yante Maten (22 points, 10 rebounds).

Next up for the Red Claws is another home game vs. the Raptors 905 on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. You can catch it right here on NBC Sports Boston.

