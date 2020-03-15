Members of the Boston Celtics have been active in offering words of encouragement amid the world's coronavirus pandemic.

Jayson Tatum released a PSA with some words for encouragement shortly after the NBA shut down to combat the pandemic. Jaylen Brown also gave some advice of his own on Twitter before the NBA rendered their decision.

And Enes Kanter took a proactive stance on the issue, spreading an important message to all via his sneakers during the Celtics' last game against the Indiana Pacers.

Now, Celtics rookie sensation Tacko Fall has weighed in on the issue. Here's what the 7-foot-5 center had to say about combatting the virus in a post from the Celtics Twitter account.

Stopping the spread of COVID-19 is going to take a team effort, please take all precautions. pic.twitter.com/RWZt12VZeL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 15, 2020

"At times like this, it's very important not to panic," Fall said. "But that doesn't mean that you shouldn't take all the precautions necessary to keep this in check."

This was certainly a nice message for Fall to deliver as he tries to keep people calm and connect with fans during the NBA's hiatus.

That said, Fall is also fighting some boredom, like many others, and confirmed it yesterday in a Tik Tok that you can see here courtesy of the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston's Twitter account.

Tacko is just as bored as the rest of us 😩 pic.twitter.com/EyYK5IeBJD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2020

Sweet moves, Tacko!

Fall has only played in six games for the Celtics this season and is averaging 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game. With the Maine Red Claws, Fall has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging 12.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and a whopping 2.9 blocks per game for the Celtics' G League affiliate.

Tacko Fall latest member of Celtics to give PSA about coronavirus originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston