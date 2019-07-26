Tacko Fall 'hungry and determined' after signing with Celtics

Celtics fans celebrated the signing of Tacko Fall on Thursday, but the 7-foot-7 phenom knows there still is plenty of work to be done.

The signing still doesn't guarantee Fall a spot on the active roster, so that'll be the next goal for the Celtics Summer League sensation when camp gets underway. After the signing was announced, Fall sent a message on social media that shows he's more than ready to take on that task:

Excited to be part of the Celtics' organization. It's the beginning of seeing my dream come true. There is still lots of work to be done to secure a spot on the active roster by the time the season starts. Gonna stay humble but I'm hungry and determined! — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) July 26, 2019

As if C's fans didn't already have enough reasons to buy into Tacko-mania.

Along with Tacko, the Celtics also officially announced the signings of rookies Tremont Waters, Max Strus, and Javonte Green.

Fall averaged 7.2 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks during Summer League action.

