Tacko Fall gets a two-way contract, which means TackoMania is on the move to Maine

BOSTON -- From Senegal to Houston to the state of Florida and now Boston, Tacko Fall is no stranger to being on the move.

But according to Tacko, he'd much rather some semblance of stability.

"I'm not the type of person that really likes to move around a lot," Fall said.

The Celtics feel the same way about Tacko whose Exhibit 10 contract has been converted to a two-way deal which means Tacko will split time between Boston's G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, in addition to being able to be with the Celtics for as many as 45 days this season.

"I feel really comfortable here," Fall said after Boston's 118-72 blowout win over Cleveland in which he had four points, two rebounds and two assists. "I've gotten close to all the guys on the team; everybody, the staff, I get along with everyone. I'm fortunate to keep my journey here."

But it's the Celtics players and coaching staff that feels fortunate to have Fall as part of the team.

Much of the adulation Fall has received from fans has to do with his 7-foot-7 frame, but at the end of the day the Celtics' focus has to be on developing him as a basketball player.

"The biggest thing is just keep working, keep your nose down and keep getting better," Stevens said. "And he's got a lot of things that he can do that you can't teach; that's obvious. But he also has to really get up to the speed of the NBA."

Like all rookies coming into the NBA, one of the early challenges is figuring out a pace at which they can play and still be effective.

"That's something you get used to over time," Stevens said. "And he will and he will be in the league for a long time and we're happy that he's with us."

His teammates feel the same way.

Celtics rookie Romeo Langford is part of the Celtics' large rookie contingent, full of players who have been around one another most of the summer as well as this fall at the Celtics' training camp facility.

When they heard the news that Fall was going to be signed to a two-way contract, there was a collective joy felt by all.

"It means a lot. We've been, me and Tacko, really all of us rookies, we've been together this whole time this summer," Langford told NBC Sports Boston. "Tacko, he's put in a lot of work. He deserves this. He's been in here; ever since the draft, he's been in here busting his butt, getting better. He deserves to be here."

While signing him as the team's 15th man was an option, having him spend most of his time in the G-League is really in both his best interest and that of the Celtics.

As the 15th man, there was likely to be very little time for Fall on the floor this season. But being with the Maine Red Claws, playing time will be significantly more abundant which can only help his development and growth in the NBA.

"It's always better to be on the court than be on the bench," said Fall, grinning.

And for fans who want to make the trek to Maine to see Fall play, you're best bet to see him will indeed be at the games.

Considering where he lived prior to coming to the United States when he was 16 and where he lived in the US prior to coming to Boston, it's fair to say that the 23-year-old will have to adjust to being in a more northern, colder climate.

"We'll see. I probably won't be out of my house much," Fall said.

