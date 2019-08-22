Tacko Fall has a new (and fitting) Celtics uniform number picked out

Leave it to the Boston Celtics' tallest player to snag the biggest number possible.

Rookie big man Tacko Fall revealed at a "home court makeover" community event Thursday he plans to wear No. 99 with the Celtics, according MassLive.com's John Karalis.

Fall would become just the fourth player in Celtics history to wear No. 99. Jae Crowder was the last Celtic to rock the unique number before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Isaiah Thomas-Kyrie Irving blockbuster exactly two years ago Thursday.

Fall wore No. 55 during NBA Summer League action and No. 24 at UCF, but his Twitter handle is @tackofall99.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Fall will make the Celtics' active roster. The 7-foot-7 big man has secured an invite to Boston's training camp but will have to battle for a spot on the 15-man roster, as the C's already have signed two players to two-way contracts and have more than 15 players under at least partially-guaranteed contracts.

