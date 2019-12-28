How Tacko Fall fared for Maine Red Claws on Friday vs. Capital City Go-Go

Tacko Fall tends to be the center of attention regardless of the occasion, but that especially was the case during Friday night's Maine Red Claws game.

Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards, and Romeo Langford each were with the Boston Celtics for their afternoon win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, so that left Fall as the lone standout C's rookie in the Red Claws' lineup.

During Maine's 117-116 loss to the Capital City Go-Go, Fall dropped 12 points while adding 16 rebounds and five blocks.

Here are a few highlights from his performance:

MAKING IT LOOK EASY





GET THAT OUTTA HERE





GET THAT OUTTA HERE PT. 2

TACKO SLAM

Not quite the Tacko-mania we witnessed during his most recent C's stint, but a solid night nonetheless.

Also with standout performances were Yante Maten (29 points), Trey Davis (25 points, 8 assists), and Bryce Brown (16 points, 6 rebounds).

Next, the Red Claws will take on the College Park SkyHawks on Sunday at 1 p.m. You can watch that matchup right here on NBC Sports Boston.

