Watch: Tacko Fall conducts 'Sleigh Ride' for Boston Pops Orchestra

The Boston Celtics will visit the Toronto Raptors on Christmas Day, but one of their players is already in the holiday spirit.

Rookie center Tacko Fall was honored as a guest conductor for the Boston Pops Orchestra on Monday and led a rendition of “Sleigh Ride” for the Holiday Pops show.

The 7-foot-5 Fall isn’t the first Celtic to get this honor; fellow giant Shaquille O’Neal also led a Holiday Pops show in 2010. But like O’Neal, Fall sticks out for his outsized personality too, and he made the crowd go wild with a spin move midway through the song.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tacko Fall is a man of MANY talents



(via @nicolecyang) pic.twitter.com/ErtOVgEsRk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 24, 2019

Fall looked spiffy in a massive tuxedo — he told the Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang that it was the first time he ever wore one. According to Boston Magazine, the massive size-48, double-extra-long tuxedo required extra fabric to be shipped in from Philadelphia. He also got a personalized baton from longtime Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart.

“This town has been buzzing about this gentleman — not just because of his impressive stature but also because of the size of his heart and personality,” Lockhart said, via the Boston Globe. “He’s made a big impression in a short period of time.”

Fall has appeared in three games for the Celtics this season, posting 13 points and seven rebounds in 11 minutes. He's spent most of the season with the G League Maine Red Claws, where he is averaging 2.6 points and nine rebounds per game.

Celtics center Tacko Fall was a guest conductor for the Boston Pops Orchestra at their Holiday Pops show on Monday. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: