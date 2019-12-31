How Tacko Fall, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters fared for Red Claws Tuesday

With the Celtics in Charlotte for a New Year's Eve matinee against the Hornets, several of their rookies were back in New England Tuesday afternoon.

Carsen Edwards made his home Red Claws debut in Portland, while Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall also suited up for Maine's game against the Delaware Blue Coats.

Here are some of their highlights from the game, along with their stats:

TACKO FALL

After averaging 17 rebounds over his past two games, Fall only grabbed 12 against Delaware, but that was enough for his third straight double-double. Tacko Tuesday was in full effect as he totaled 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks in 24 minutes.

CARSEN EDWARDS

Though he was only 2-for-8 from three-point land, Edwards racked up 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

TREMONT WATERS

Tremont put some English on that one! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/kIgb7DmJev — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) December 31, 2019

Waters ended up with his third double-double of the season, finishing with a stat line of 18 points, 11 assists, and 2 steals.

Bryce Brown led the way for the Red Claws with a game-high 26 points, as he was one of seven Red Claws players to score at least 10 points in Maine's 126-115 victory.

The Red Claws are next in action on Friday night, when they take on the Agua Caliente Clippers in Portland.

