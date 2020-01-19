How Tacko Fall, Carsen Edwards fared for Red Claws vs. College Park Skyhawks

The Maine Red Claws were looking to get back to their winning ways on Sunday in their game against the College Park Skyhawks. But with Tremont Waters having played for the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, they were down one of their best players.

With Waters unavailable, Tacko Fall and Carsen Edwards were the two members of the Celtics that suited up for the Red Claws. And the duo did their part to help carry the Red Claws to a 108-107 win that saw Justin Bibbs make a game-winning shot with 0.7 seconds on the clock.

Here's a look at Fall and Edwards' best highlights and their final stat lines from Sunday afternoon's game.

TACKO FALL

Fall only played 15 minutes for the Red Claws in this one, but he still had a big impact on the game. He was able to log nine points and seven rebounds despite the limited action and added another blocked shot to his season total.

CARSEN EDWARDS

Edwards was the go-to scorer for the Red Claws in this one but also saw more ball-handling responsibilities with Waters playing with the Celtics. Edwards scored 23 points on an efficient 8-of-16 shooting. He also logged seven rebounds and two assists in one of his better G League games.

Elsewhere, Yante Maten and Jaysean Page both scored 14 points for the Red Claws as they returned to their winning ways.

The Red Claws have won eight of their last nine games and should continue to perform at a high level with the glut of young talent they have on their roster.

