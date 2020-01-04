How Tacko Fall, Carsen Edwards fared for Red Claws on Friday

With Tremont Waters and Romeo Langford spending Friday night with the Boston Celtics, it was fellow rookies Tacko Fall and Carsen Edwards holding down the fort with the Maine Red Claws vs. the Agua Caliente Clippers.

Here are some of their highlights from the game, along with their stats:

TACKO FALL

It was another block party for Tacko, who swatted six shots while adding seven rebounds. He also contributed 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

CARSEN EDWARDS

Edwards wasn't afraid to shoot his shot in this one. The Purdue product went 8-of-23 from the field (3-for-10 from 3 pt.) while bringing down five boards and dishing out three assists.

Another standout performer in Maine's 112-109 win was Yante Maten, who contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Next, the Red Claws will host the Capital City Go-Go on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

