7-Foot-5 Tacko Fall Blocks Little Kids' Shots And It's Adorable

Tacko Fall, the Boston Celtics’ 7-foot-5 rookie center, doesn’t get much playing time. So it’s good to see he’s keeping his defensive skills sharp by blocking little kids’ shots at a recent Jr. Celtics clinic.

In video posted by the team, the pint-sized ballers shooting at a lowered rim are no match for Fall’s 8-foot-2 wingspan ― except one boy who actually gets one into the basket.

These kids may never again have so much fun getting dominated on the court.

Today’s Jr. Celtics clinic presented by @TDBank_US was even more fun thanks to our special guest, @tackofall99 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qc53QG6xg9 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 8, 2020

How would you like to be a little kid and try to get a shot over this guy? (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.