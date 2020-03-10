7-Foot-5 Tacko Fall Blocks Little Kids' Shots And It's Adorable
Tacko Fall, the Boston Celtics’ 7-foot-5 rookie center, doesn’t get much playing time. So it’s good to see he’s keeping his defensive skills sharp by blocking little kids’ shots at a recent Jr. Celtics clinic.
In video posted by the team, the pint-sized ballers shooting at a lowered rim are no match for Fall’s 8-foot-2 wingspan ― except one boy who actually gets one into the basket.
These kids may never again have so much fun getting dominated on the court.
.@tackofall99’s defense 😂 pic.twitter.com/80pQrQBeJr
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 7, 2020
Today’s Jr. Celtics clinic presented by @TDBank_US was even more fun thanks to our special guest, @tackofall99 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qc53QG6xg9
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 8, 2020
Related...
LeBron James: 'I Ain't Playing' If Fans Are Banned Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Makes Red Carpet Debut And It Was A Full Family Slay
Blue Ivy Shyly Meets LeBron James, And It's All-Star-Level Adorable
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.