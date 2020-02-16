Tacko Fall on Aaron Gordon dunk: ‘I was scared for my life’ (video)

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

CHICAGO – Dunk-contest participants generally prepare four dunks – two for the first round and, if advancing, two for the second round. Aaron Gordon knows better. He lost to Zach LaVine in an epic dunk-off when they tied in the second round in 2016.

But Gordon ran out of even-somewhat-planned dunks in his dunk-off with eventual champion Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday. So, the Magic forward went looking for someone to dunk over.

He found 7-foot-5 fan favorite Tacko Fall.

Gordon grabbed the ball off the back of Fall’s neck and slammed, though not cleanly clearing the Celtic rookie’s head.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:


It showed.

