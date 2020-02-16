Tacko Fall on Aaron Gordon dunk: ‘I was scared for my life’ (video)

CHICAGO – Dunk-contest participants generally prepare four dunks – two for the first round and, if advancing, two for the second round. Aaron Gordon knows better. He lost to Zach LaVine in an epic dunk-off when they tied in the second round in 2016.

But Gordon ran out of even-somewhat-planned dunks in his dunk-off with eventual champion Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday. So, the Magic forward went looking for someone to dunk over.

He found 7-foot-5 fan favorite Tacko Fall.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gordon grabbed the ball off the back of Fall’s neck and slammed, though not cleanly clearing the Celtic rookie’s head.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Tacko Fall says that Aaron Gordon dunk was not planned. “I was scared for my life” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020





It showed.