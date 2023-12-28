From tackling machines to sack artists: Meet The Ledger's 2023 All-County Football Defense
Lake Wales boasted a dominating defense and featured talented young players, some of whom might contend for player of the year honors in upcoming seasons. However, it was a senior, linebacker Johnqaue Richardson, who led the way.
The Highlanders weren't the only strong defense. Lakeland, Bartow, Auburndale and Haines City boasted strong defensive lines, and the county again featured a deep crop of defensive backs led by Lakeland's Carlos Mitchell. Here is The Ledger's 2023 All-County Defense.
LARGE SCHOOL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Johnqaue Richardson
Lake Wales, Senior
5-11, 208
Linebacker
Richardson, a leader on and off the field, has been a varsity player since his sophomore season and has been one of the top linebackers in the county the past two seasons. As a senior, he had 118 tackles and six sacks with four caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also made an impact on offense with 336 yards rushing and one touchdowns. He was selected for the FACA North-South game.
SMALL SCHOOL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tim Jones
Mulberry, Senior
5-11, 220
Linebacker
Jones was the leader of the Panthers' defense and was all over the field. He finished with 127 total tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, 82 solo tackles and four sacks.
FIRST TEAM
Nate Gabriel
Auburndale, Senior
6-3, 285
Defensive Line
74 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss
Omari Mixon
Lakeland, Senior
6-4, 215
Defensive Line
60 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6 sacks
Ladarius Davis
Bartow, Senior
6-1, 219
Defensive Line
Led Bartow in tackles
Jamal Williams
Haines City, Junior
6-2, 230
Defensive Line
59 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6 sacks
Trey’On Ellington
Winter Haven, Senior
6-0, 210
Linebacker
86 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 10 QB pressures, 6 forced fumbles.
Malik Morris
Lakeland, Senior
6-1, 240
Linebacker
113 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 2 tackles, 1 INT, 3 blocked punts
Elijah Dias
Auburndale, Sophomore
6-0, 190
Linebacker 130 total tackles
Quinton Moore
Lake Gibson, Senior
6-1, 220
103 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 9 QB hurries
Jameson Young
Lakeland, Senior
6-2, 155
Defensive Back
47 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6 INT, 15 pass breakups
Keon Young
Lakeland, Junior
6-0, 185
Defensive Back
45 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 6 INT, 12 pass breakups
Carlos Mitchell
Lakeland, Senior
5-10, 170
Defensive Back
30 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
Jaydon Williams
Bartow, Senior
5-11, 180
Defensive Back
A top defensive back with 12 college offers
Messiah Marlow
Lake Wales, Senior
6-1, 189
Athlete
59 tackles, 8 sacks
SECOND TEAM
Ashton White
Fort Meade, Senior
Defensive Line
Quavion Bird
Bartow, Senior
Defensive Line
Jack Proctor
Lakeland, Senior
Defensive Line
Jaylen Evans
Lake Gibson, Senior
Defensive Line
Lakeland, Senior
Linebacker
Wade Tyer
Lake Gibson, Senior
Linebacker
Jaiquan Torrence
Kathleen, Senior
Linebacker
Zack Lester
Lakeland Christian, Senior
Linebacker
Trey Berry
Lakeland Christian, Junior
Defensive Back
Joshod Hampton
Bartow, Junior
Defensive Back
Dilyon Link
Lake Gibson, Senior
Defensive Back
Gary Love
Lake Wales, Senior
Defensive Back
Dylan Simmons
Lake Wales, Senior
Defensive Back
Jozia Scott
Victory Christian, Junior
Defensive Back
THIRD TEAM
Tommy Lane
Lake Gibson, Senior
Defensive Line
Elliot Ortiz
George Jenkins, Sophomore
Defensive Line
Ramir Sexton
Lake Wales, Senior
Defensive Line
Garrett Sims
Fort Meade, Senior
Defensive Line
Tristian Ward
Frostproof, Senior
Defensive Line
Isaiah Blankenship
George Jenkins, Senior
Linebacker
Devin Gonzalez
Lake Region, Senior
Linebacker
Omarion Jackson
Frostproof, Senior
Linebacker
Darian Kirkland
Fort Meade, Junior
Linebacker
Chandler Locklear
Auburndale, Linebacker
Senior
Zephaniah Rogers
George Jenkins, Sophomore
Linebacker
Sammy Etienne
Auburndale, Junior
Defensive Back
Arquan Glanton
Winter Haven, Junior
Defensive Back
MyShawn McKinley
Lake Gibson, Junior
Defensive Back
Corion Abram
Kathleen, Senior
Athlete
HONORABLE MENTION
All Saints: LB JJ Paul.
Auburndale: CB Bryson Jiles, P Cameron Payne.
Bartow: DB Tavares Murray, DB DJ Galva (SR CB/RB), DL Mikeyon Bruce, LB Rodrick Clark.
Davenport: DB Orhmad Barabino, Ortez Barabino, LB Brendon Coehl.
Fort Meade: DB Omari Russell, DB Cyhdrin Simmons.
Frostproof: DB Charlie Plain, DL Jatavious Ward, DE Jimmy Smith, LB Jaquan Jackson.
George Jenkins: DB Kamar Gilmartin(DB), LB Deacon Warren, DL Melik Murray, DB Anthony Cash, DL Josiah Grant.
Kathleen: LB Jimmy Paris, DB Brenshawn Brito, DL Ethan McArthur, DB Marcellous Washington.
Lake Gibson: P Keagan Evans.
Lake Wales: DB Duel Smith, CB Clifford Smith, DL Jaishon Berry.
Lakeland: DL Cooper Martin, LB Orenthal Tinsley, DB Shanard Clower.
Lakeland Christian: DB Ian Goines, DL Junior Sirmons, DB Lane Hall, ATH Preston Garcia, LB Carson Lawson.
Mulberry: DB Devin Burgess, DB Bruce Young.
Tenoroc: LB Tayvon Norton, DB Kenyarda Davis, DL DeMarcus Thompson OL/DL Tenoroc
Victory Christian: DB Jaden Gray, LB Martel Thomas, DL Jordan Jenkins, LB Noah Cabrera, LB Curtis Ingram, DL Elijah Byers, DL Kodi Wriht, DB Cru Slocum.
Winter Haven: DB Allan Cadet-Ford.
This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet The Ledger's 2023 All-County Football Defense