From tackling machines to sack artists: Meet The Ledger's 2023 All-County Football Defense

Lake Wales boasted a dominating defense and featured talented young players, some of whom might contend for player of the year honors in upcoming seasons. However, it was a senior, linebacker Johnqaue Richardson, who led the way.

The Highlanders weren't the only strong defense. Lakeland, Bartow, Auburndale and Haines City boasted strong defensive lines, and the county again featured a deep crop of defensive backs led by Lakeland's Carlos Mitchell. Here is The Ledger's 2023 All-County Defense.

LARGE SCHOOL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Johnqaue Richardson, Lake Wales.

Johnqaue Richardson

Lake Wales, Senior

5-11, 208

Linebacker

Richardson, a leader on and off the field, has been a varsity player since his sophomore season and has been one of the top linebackers in the county the past two seasons. As a senior, he had 118 tackles and six sacks with four caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also made an impact on offense with 336 yards rushing and one touchdowns. He was selected for the FACA North-South game.

SMALL SCHOOL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Timothy Jones, Mulberry.

Tim Jones

Mulberry, Senior

5-11, 220

Linebacker

Jones was the leader of the Panthers' defense and was all over the field. He finished with 127 total tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, 82 solo tackles and four sacks.

FIRST TEAM

Nate Gabriel, Auburndale.

Nate Gabriel

Auburndale, Senior

6-3, 285

Defensive Line

74 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss

Omari Mixon

Lakeland, Senior

6-4, 215

Defensive Line

60 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6 sacks

Ladarrius Davis, Bartow.

Ladarius Davis

Bartow, Senior

6-1, 219

Defensive Line

Led Bartow in tackles

Jamal Williams, Haines City.

Haines City, Junior

6-2, 230

Defensive Line

59 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6 sacks

Trey'On Ellington, WIntr Haven.

Trey’On Ellington

Winter Haven, Senior

6-0, 210

Linebacker

86 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 10 QB pressures, 6 forced fumbles.

Malik Morris

Lakeland, Senior

6-1, 240

Linebacker

113 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 2 tackles, 1 INT, 3 blocked punts

Elijah Dias, Auburndale.

Elijah Dias

Auburndale, Sophomore

6-0, 190

Linebacker 130 total tackles

Quinton Moore, Lake Gibson.

Quinton Moore

Lake Gibson, Senior

6-1, 220

103 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 9 QB hurries

Jameson Young, Lakeland.

Jameson Young

Lakeland, Senior

6-2, 155

Defensive Back

47 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6 INT, 15 pass breakups

Keon Young, Lakeland.

Keon Young

Lakeland, Junior

6-0, 185

Defensive Back

45 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 6 INT, 12 pass breakups

Carlos Mitchell

Lakeland, Senior

5-10, 170

Defensive Back

30 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Jaydon Williams, Bartow.

Jaydon Williams

Bartow, Senior

5-11, 180

Defensive Back

A top defensive back with 12 college offers

Messiah Marlow, Lake Wales.

Messiah Marlow

Lake Wales, Senior

6-1, 189

Athlete

59 tackles, 8 sacks

SECOND TEAM

Ashton White

Fort Meade, Senior

Defensive Line

Quavion Bird

Bartow, Senior

Defensive Line

Jack Proctor

Lakeland, Senior

Defensive Line

Jaylen Evans

Lake Gibson, Senior

Defensive Line

Josh Smith

Lakeland, Senior

Linebacker

Wade Tyer

Lake Gibson, Senior

Linebacker

Jaiquan Torrence

Kathleen, Senior

Linebacker

Zack Lester

Lakeland Christian, Senior

Linebacker

Trey Berry

Lakeland Christian, Junior

Defensive Back

Joshod Hampton

Bartow, Junior

Defensive Back

Dilyon Link

Lake Gibson, Senior

Defensive Back

Gary Love

Lake Wales, Senior

Defensive Back

Dylan Simmons

Lake Wales, Senior

Defensive Back

Jozia Scott

Victory Christian, Junior

Defensive Back

THIRD TEAM

Tommy Lane

Lake Gibson, Senior

Defensive Line

Elliot Ortiz

George Jenkins, Sophomore

Defensive Line

Ramir Sexton

Lake Wales, Senior

Defensive Line

Garrett Sims

Fort Meade, Senior

Defensive Line

Tristian Ward

Frostproof, Senior

Defensive Line

Isaiah Blankenship

George Jenkins, Senior

Linebacker

Devin Gonzalez

Lake Region, Senior

Linebacker

Omarion Jackson

Frostproof, Senior

Linebacker

Darian Kirkland

Fort Meade, Junior

Linebacker

Chandler Locklear

Auburndale, Linebacker

Senior

Zephaniah Rogers

George Jenkins, Sophomore

Linebacker

Sammy Etienne

Auburndale, Junior

Defensive Back

Arquan Glanton

Winter Haven, Junior

Defensive Back

MyShawn McKinley

Lake Gibson, Junior

Defensive Back

Corion Abram

Kathleen, Senior

Athlete

HONORABLE MENTION

All Saints: LB JJ Paul.

Auburndale: CB Bryson Jiles, P Cameron Payne.

Bartow: DB Tavares Murray, DB DJ Galva (SR CB/RB), DL Mikeyon Bruce, LB Rodrick Clark.

Davenport: DB Orhmad Barabino, Ortez Barabino, LB Brendon Coehl.

Fort Meade: DB Omari Russell, DB Cyhdrin Simmons.

Frostproof: DB Charlie Plain, DL Jatavious Ward, DE Jimmy Smith, LB Jaquan Jackson.

George Jenkins: DB Kamar Gilmartin(DB), LB Deacon Warren, DL Melik Murray, DB Anthony Cash, DL Josiah Grant.

Kathleen: LB Jimmy Paris, DB Brenshawn Brito, DL Ethan McArthur, DB Marcellous Washington.

Lake Gibson: P Keagan Evans.

Lake Wales: DB Duel Smith, CB Clifford Smith, DL Jaishon Berry.

Lakeland: DL Cooper Martin, LB Orenthal Tinsley, DB Shanard Clower.

Lakeland Christian: DB Ian Goines, DL Junior Sirmons, DB Lane Hall, ATH Preston Garcia, LB Carson Lawson.

Mulberry: DB Devin Burgess, DB Bruce Young.

Tenoroc: LB Tayvon Norton, DB Kenyarda Davis, DL DeMarcus Thompson OL/DL Tenoroc

Victory Christian: DB Jaden Gray, LB Martel Thomas, DL Jordan Jenkins, LB Noah Cabrera, LB Curtis Ingram, DL Elijah Byers, DL Kodi Wriht, DB Cru Slocum.

Winter Haven: DB Allan Cadet-Ford.

