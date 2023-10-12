'Tackling is difficult,' safety Xavier Watts says, as Notre Dame football prepares for USC

SOUTH BEND — After Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman issued a public plea for improved tackling on the second and third levels, the Irish defense vowed to tighten things up Saturday night against dangerous USC.

For safety Xavier Watts, it all comes down to better angles and quicker reactions.

“Those angles are really important and staying vertical as much as you can,” Watts said after Tuesday's practice. “At the end of the day, it’s just shooting your shot. Don’t be too hesitant with it. Those are the kinds of things I’ve been working on.”

Watts had an early crack at Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson but a poor angle resulted in a 61-yard scoring run to open the second half of a 17-14 loss on Sept. 23. Last week at Louisville, Watts had his head turned in pass coverage until Jawhar Jordan was well on his way to a 45-yard run that broke a 10-10 tie in the third quarter.

Even Jordan’s 21-yard touchdown run early in the fourth saw Watts miss a shoestring tackle after fellow safety DJ Brown whiffed near the line.

“Lately I’ve been a little too hesitant,” Watts said. “I just need to shoot my shot and show I’m capable of what I’ve (been) known to do, what I’ve done before. Just thinking too much out there.”

Notre Dame is 71st in tackling efficiency, according to Pro Football Focus, while USC’s porous defense is 111th.

Watts and Brown have combined for 11 missed tackles while ranking 287th and 336th, respectively, among all safeties with at least 50 snaps in run support.

“Tackling is difficult,” said Watts, who leads the team with two interceptions. “It’s just coming out and having a mindset. Everybody has to work on it. Obviously, we try to get better at it every day in practice, so we have to translate that to the game.”

The Irish defense allowed just one touchdown run through the first three games, but that number has ballooned by seven over the past four weeks.

“Sometimes you miss a tackle earlier in the game and someone bails you out,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “But you cannot, as a coach or as a standard on defense, say, ‘Oh, that's OK. That's OK.’ Because it's not OK.”

Golden noted the ripple effect of a few missed tackles against the Cardinals that turned potential 2-yard gains into 8-yard plays.

“Well, that changes that series of downs,” Golden said. “We’re got to get the ball on the ground. If I was angry about anything on the long run, it was that. Just get the ball on the ground, and let’s play the next down.”

