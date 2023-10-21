Tacklers, interceptor, receiving teammates, big rushers: Rockford Week 9 top performers

Here are our top performers for Week 9 of the Rockford-area high school football season:

Kurt Smith, Hononegah

Smith made 16 tackles — including 14 unassisted tackles — in Hononegah's 40-12 victory over Auburn, more than twice as many as any teammate.

Terry Horton and Leonard Spates, Auburn

Horton (three catches for 109 yards) and Spates (five catches for 99 yards) combined for 208 receiving yards and both Auburn touchdowns in a 40-12 loss to Hononegah.

Greyson Motter, Hononegah

Motter ran 24 times for a career-high 147 yards and also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-7 in Hononegah's 40-12 win over Auburn.

Jasper Jenkins, Auburn

Jenkins made a team-high nine tackles on defense, broke up a pass and also caught a 25-yard pass in Auburn's 40-12 loss to Hononegah.

Dylan Manning, Rochelle

Manning, only a freshman, ran for 103 yards on 17 carries in Rochelle's 30-20 win over Richmond-Burton than won the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue conference title for the Hubs.

Austin Alonso, Boylan

Alonso had his first career 100-yard rushing game, running for 147 yards and three TDs on only eight carries in Boylan's 42-0 win over Freeport.

Mikey Hernandez, Boylan

Hernandez had two of Boylan's three interceptions in a 42-0 win over Freeport.

Connor Dennis, Boylan

Dennis completed 14 of 24 passes for 165 yards and two TDs in Boylan's 42-0 win over Freeport.

Harlem's offensive line

Harlem's line helped several runners top 100 yards as the Huskies ran for nearly 500 yards in a 57-18 win over Belvidere.

Trent Dinsmore, Belvidere North

Dinsmore ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in Belvidere North's 24-14 win over Guilford to record his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Gage Dunker, Lena-Winslow RB

Dunker got the ball 29 times in a key win for Lena-Winslow on Friday, rushing for 273 yards and four touchdowns to lead the undefeated Panthers to the 36-8 victory over Forreston.

Logan Weems, Oregon RB

Weems, the Big Northern Conference's leading rusher headed in, had 127 yards on 18 carries during Friday's 48-13 win over Rockford Christian on Friday.

Jack Christensen, North Boone QB

Christensen threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns while completing 28 of his season-high 55 passes during North Boone's 62-34 loss to Dixon on Friday. He also rushed the ball 11 times for 36 yards.

Brad Dahl, North Boone WR

Dahl led the receiving corps of North Boone with nine catches for 162 yards with two TDs.

Tanner Gile and Karl Hubb, Stockton RBs

Both Gile and Hubb rushed for 140 yards during Stockton's 27-24 loss to Galena on Friday. Gile added three touchdowns.

Jaden Williams, Rockford Christian QB

Williams completed 8 of his 19 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown during Rockford Christian's season-ending loss to Oregon.

Easton Morehouse, Rockford Christian WR

Morehouse wound up with 98 yards on just four catches, scoring one touchdown during Rockford Christian's loss to Oregon.

