The tackle that summed up Morocco's astonishing tournament - AFP via Getty Images/Antonin Thuillier

If there was a moment that summed up the guts, determination and desire of this fabulous Moroccan team it came when Sofyan Amrabat chased down the flying machine that is Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward was away. He was in full flight. He was gone. It was like Gareth Bale in his pomp as he tore down the left, sprinting past Amrabat and skipping away from a sliding tackle from Achraf Dari who skidded into the technical area. See you later.

As Mbappe ran towards the Moroccan penalty area he had five yards on Amrabat but the midfielder kept going and going – at full speed. He just could not give up. Head back, he strained every sinew.

Mbappe slowed down, weighing up his options, inviting the challenge, preparing to push the ball past Amrabat. And then… bang. Mbappe was in a heap and stayed there.

Amrabat not only won the ball but kept it in play and there was an almighty roar of approval from the baying, swaying, believing sea of red Moroccan shirts inside this vast arena, in the shape of a tent, deep in the desert.

If the official attendance of 68,294 was accurate then 60,000 were Moroccan with thousands more outside having made the trek north of Doha even though they did not have tickets.

There is no doubt that Amrabat has been one of the stand-out performers of this World Cup where he has transferred his reputation for industry and taking responsibility at his club, Fiorentina, to that of his country. Amrabat has been the ideal midfield anchor and it is little wonder that, once again, the 26-year-old is being monitored by Premier League clubs.

For Morocco he is the engine, the motor and in this magnificent run to the semi-finals Amrabat has come out on top against far more coveted midfielders: Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne, Spain’s Pedri, Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes and he held his own against France’s heralded Antoine Griezmann.

And to think Amrabat, like so many of Morocco’s patched-up players, was far from fully fit. In the end it proved a game too far for the Atlas Lions as they ran out of centre-halves, with captain Romain Saiss limping off, his leg already heavily strapped, after only 21 minutes with the risk of playing him having not worked. Already they had lost another injury doubt, Nayef Aguerd, who withdrew after the warm-up.

Amrabat’s statistics have been amazing: against Spain he covered 14.66km and won seven duels; against Portugal it was similar and it was the same against France. Going into this game he had recovered the ball 41 times – more than any other player at the World Cup.

Sofyan Amrabat has been a colossal presence in the Moroccan midfield - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

And yet before the quarter-final against Portugal the Moroccan physiotherapists had worked until 3am to try to ease Amrabat’s sore back and tight muscles. “They asked if I was able to play,” he said after the 1-0 win. “I couldn’t let the team and the country down.”

No-one could ever accuse him or any of the Moroccan players or their passionate coach Walid Regragui of doing that. The way they belted out the national anthem prior to kick off was stirring and even though they were behind inside six minutes having conceded just one goal – an own goal – in 450 minutes of football before this tie, they never gave up. Ever.

The second goal with, this time, Mbappe going past a tiring Amrabat, did finally quieten their support – temporarily. Up until then the noise had been astonishing with piercing whistles when France had possession and relentless chanting in support of their team – there was even an adaptation of the Iceland ‘thunder clap’.

Deep into added time Amrabat was sprinting to collect a short corner and deliver a cross as somehow Morocco just could not force the ball over the goal-line. They had chances, so many chances and probably should have had a first-half penalty when Theo Hernandez fouled Sofiane Boufal. They attacked and attacked. Their spirit was amazing as was their support and their fans clapped and cheered even though the game was up.

Morocco may be going home. Their campaign is over but what a World Cup to remember – and that full-blooded tackle by Amrabat, and the defiance it represented, will be one of the images of this tournament.