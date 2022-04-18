Tackle Duane Brown remains 1 of NFL’s top free agents still available

The Seattle Seahawks were relatively active this offseason during free agency, able to re-sign some of their top players back to the roster. Left tackle Duane Brown wasn’t one of them, however. Now a month out from the start of the new league year, Brown remains one of the league’s top free agents still available for the taking.

“Brown solved the Seahawks’ left tackle problem in 2017; he probably had his worst year in Seattle last season before hitting free agency,” NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal writes. “He’ll turn 37 years old before the 2022 campaign kicks off, and he probably won’t continue to command top-tier money, but he shouldn’t be that far off.”

Rosenthal had Brown ranked at No. 14 overall in his list of 101 best NFL free agents to start the new year.

But just because Brown is still available doesn’t mean the Seahawks won’t eventually re-sign him to the squad assuming both sides can agree on a fair price. Although, having their highest draft position in years, the Seahawks might opt to utilize the No. 9 pick overall on Seattle’s left tackle of the future instead.

