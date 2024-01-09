Tackett Curtis transfer: Wisconsin football lands top available LB in portal out of USC

Wisconsin football on Tuesday landed a potential Day 1 playmaker on defense in former USC linebacker Tackett Curtis.

Curtis, who was considered the top available linebacker available in the NCAA transfer portal, committed to the Badgers and coach Luke Fickell after spending one season on the Trojans' defense. In discussing his decision with On3's Hayes Fawcett, Curtis said his move to Madison was the best choice he could make for his football future.

“Wisconsin was the perfect fit for me and my future," Curtis told On3. "I love the way that they use their LBs and I could see myself being a dominant player in their defense. I want to play in a defense where I can hunt and find the ball! I feel like Wisconsin is the best place to go do that. I feel like Wisconsin will get the best out of me and I will become the best player I can be there.”

Here's everything you need to know of Curtis as eh looks to join Wisconsin's defense, including stats, 247 ranking and the Badgers' transfer portal rankings:

Tackett Curtis stats

Curtis, an early enrollee in USC's 2023 recruiting class, made an immediate impact on the Trojans defense. The 6-2, 225-pound linebacker played in 12 games as a freshman, totaling 40 tackles, four for a loss, and two sacks. He also had one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Tackett Curtis 247 rank

Curtis was considered a four-star, fringe top-100 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Per 247Sports' Composite rankings, the linebacker out of Many, Louisiana, was considered the No. 108 prospect of his class, including the No. 9 linebacker and No. 6 prospect from the state of Louisiana.

Curtis was even more highly rated as a transfer, ranking as the No. 43 overall player in 247Sports' portal rankings. He was also considered the No. 2 linebacker in the portal, behind only Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who transferred from Georgia to Kentucky.

Wisconsin transfer portal rankings

With Curtis' commitment, Wisconsin now boasts the No. 11 overall transfer portal ranking heading into the 2024 college football season. The Badgers also have the second-ranked transfer class of the Big Ten, trailing only Indiana at No. 10 overall.

Here's a look at the Badgers' 13 transfer commits (former schools listed in parentheses)

4-star LB Tackett Curtis (USC)

4-star QB Tyler Van Dyke (Miami)

4-star EDGE John Pius (William & Mary)

3-star LB Leon Lowery (Syracuse)

3-star LB Jaheim Thomas (Arkansas)

3-star TE Jackson McGohan (LSU)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (Michigan State)

3-star RB Tawee Walker (Oklahoma)

3-star LB Sebastian Cheeks (North Carolina)

3-star CB Ronald Delancy III (Toledo)

3-star LB Jahsiah Galvan (Northern Iowa)

DL Elijah Hills (Albany)

LS Cayson Pfeiffer (Cincinnati)

