Tackett Curtis returns to L.A. with Alex Grinch when Wisconsin visits USC

USC is moving to the Big Ten this summer. When the Trojans play college football this fall, Wisconsin will be a Big Ten Conference opponent. One of the central storylines in that USC-Wisconsin game will be the return to Los Angeles of both Alex Grinch and Tackett Curtis. The coach and the player both went to Wisconsin for the 2024 season under head coach Luke Fickell. This will be a spicy plot point for Badgers-Trojans.

We talked to Badgers Wire editor Ben Kenney about Curtis and Grinch, among many other topics.

Here’s what Badgers Wire wrote about Curtis:

“Curtis, meanwhile, transferred to Wisconsin after one season at USC. The former top recruit started most of the season at inside linebacker for a poor Trojans defense, recording 40 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and two sacks. He brings an impressive recruiting pedigree and a ton of potential, but he isn’t in line to start for the Badgers in 2024.

“Luke Fickell and his staff worked hard to re-shape the program’s linebacker room. Veteran Jaheim Thomas is projected to start alongside Jake Chaney this season, with Curtis and former UNC linebacker Sebastian Cheeks forming the future.”

Here’s our full show with Ben Kenney of Badgers Wire:

