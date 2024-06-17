Tacchinardi warns Juventus against selling Chiesa and praises ‘smart’ Jorginho

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi insists the Old Lady should not sell Federico Chiesa and feels Jorginho is ‘smart’ because he’s able to ‘hide his limits.’

Former Juventus and Italy midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi spoke about the Old Lady and the Azzurri in an interview with Tuttosport newspaper on Monday.

Chiesa was the UEFA Man of the Match on Italy’s EURO 2024 debut against Albania on Saturday, but Juventus have put the Azzurri star on the market as he has refused to extend his contract beyond 2025.

However, Tacchinardi feels the Old Lady should not sell the ex-Fiorentina ace.

Tacchinardi warns Juventus against selling Chiesa

“I think Juve will make an error if they sell Chiesa,” he said.

“He takes breaks sometimes, but he has a terrific engine. He is unique in one-v-one and he must be given freedom. Juventus have never seen the real Chiesa. First, there was competition with Cristiano Ronaldo, and then he got injured. Chiesa always felt misunderstood [at Juventus], but he has a huge and unfulfilled potential. When you have a player like him in the team, you have to keep him.”

Jorginho was also brilliant against Albania on Saturday, completing 120 of his 131 passes in Dortmund. The Italian midfielder has recently extended his contract with Arsenal until June 2025.

Many were surprised by Jorginho’s performance against Albania and Tacchinardi was among them.

Tacchinardi praises ‘smart’ Jorginho

“Frankly, neither do I, but I’ve always liked him, and he confirms his qualities in these games,” he admitted.

“He is smart, and he always knows the best position and how to move without the ball. He knows how to hide his limits and show his qualities, and the whole team benefits from it.”

Italy play the next EURO 2024 match against Spain in Gelsenkirchen. Football Italia attended the Azzurri’s training session in Iserlohn today.