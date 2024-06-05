Tabuai-Fidow stars as Queensland win Origin opener

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow plays for Dolphins in the National Rugby League [Getty Images]

2024 State of Origin: Game one

New South Wales: (6) 10

Tries: Tedesco, Lomax Goals: Hynes

Queensland: (20) 38

Tries: Hunt (2), Tabuai-Fidow (3), Coates Goals: Holmes (7)

Reigning champions Queensland began their State of Origin defence with a convincing victory over New South Wales in Sydney.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow scored a hat-trick for the Maroons, after New South Wales spent the majority of the game a player down when debutant Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

The 20-year-old recklessly smashed into the head of Queensland full-back Reece Walsh, who was knocked out, to become only the sixth player to be sent off in Origin history.

The Maroons ran in six tries to claim the first win of the three-game series, as they go in search of a third consecutive Origin title.

Before the sending-off, Ben Hunt crossed for the opening try after a brilliant run from Queensland half-back Daly Cherry-Evans.

The Blues responded through James Tedesco, but the Maroons quickly regained control when Tabuai-Fidow scored two tries in five minutes.

Zac Lomax did cross to spark a potential comeback for New South Wales, however, Queensland pulled away with three late tries to record their biggest victory in Sydney.

The next game in the series is at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 26 June before the final match in Brisbane on 17 July.

Line-ups

New South Wales: Tedesco; To'o, Crichton, Suaali'I, Lomax; Luai, Hynes; Trbojevic (capt), Robson, Haas, Martin, Crichton, McInnes.

Interchanges: Yeo, Olaukau'atu, Leniu, Young.

Queensland: Walsh; Coates, Holmes, Tabuai-Fidow, Taulagi; Dearden, Cherry-Evans (capt); Cotter, Hunt, Collins, Su'a, Nanai, Carrigan.

Interchanges: Grant, Fotuaika, Hopgood, Cobbo, Kaufusi.