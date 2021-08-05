Taboola to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Taboola, Inc.
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming virtual Investor Conferences. The Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications conference on August 11, 2021 and the KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum on August 12, 2021. Interested investors can contact their Oppenheimer and KeyBanc Sales Representative to request a meeting.

Event: Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications
Participants: Adam Singolda, Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Date: Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Event: KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum
Participants: Adam Singolda, Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Date: Thursday, Aug 12, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of both of these fireside chats will be featured on Taboola’s investor relations website at www.taboola.com/about/investors.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements
Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication or in the conferences described above, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts

Investors:
Jennifer Horsley
investors@taboola.com

Press:
Ran Gishri
press@taboola.com


Recommended Stories

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Blockchain Developer Toolkit Alchemy Adds High-Profile Angels to $80M Series B

    Revenues for the blockchain infrastructure company have grown more than tenfold since it announced the series B in April.

  • Lufthansa narrows loss on cost cuts

    Narrowing losses and recording cash inflow for the first time since the start of the global health crisis - Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday (August 5) recovering air travel combined with cost savings had helped in the second quarter. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $1.13 billion, slightly below forecasts.Lufthansa said the easing of travel curbs and pent-up demand drove significant recovery.And that job cuts had helped stem the cash bleed and deliver a cash inflow of about $402 million.The company's CEO said in a statement that "the fact that more than 30,000 colleagues have left us in the process so far hurts us all."Adding that it was "unavoidable to sustainably save the more than 100,000 remaining jobs". Lufthansa shares were up around 0.5% in mid-morning trade.Rivals, including Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have also recently reported a return to positive cash flow.But Lufthansa was more cautious about its outlook.While it predicted high tourist demand and a gradual recovery in business travel in the second half, the group kept its full-year capacity target at 40% of pre-crisis levels.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • TheScore stock soars 75% on US$2 billion offer from Penn National Gaming

    U.S. firms have taken interest in Canada following the passage of legislation allowing bets on single sports games.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Outdoor grills maker Weber valued at nearly $5 billion in debut as shares rise

    At a price of $14 per share, Weber raised about $250 million in its IPO. The Palatine, Illinois-based company, whose grill types include gas, electric and charcoal, made its debut a week after rival wood pellet grill maker Traeger Inc started trading on the NYSE. Weber was founded by George Stephen Sr., who invented the Weber Kettle - a dome-shaped charcoal grill - about 70 years ago.

  • GM shares drop 7.8% despite record pre-tax profit, improved outlook

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co’s pickup trucks are hauling in cash through the global semiconductor shortage and a resurgent pandemic, but investors on Wednesday signaled they want more from Chief Executive Mary Barra. The harsh reaction to GM's numbers - and to strong results earlier Wednesday from Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co - underscore the uncertainty facing global automakers in a time of technological and economic disruption. Barra, in a call on Wednesday, said GM will "continue to see the impact this year" of the chip shortage, and expects it will continue into the new year.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...

  • Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza helps chain beat Wall Street sales forecast

    Papa John's sees continued momentum even as people eat out more after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch chats with Yahoo Finance.

  • GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

    General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.

  • Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

    Shares of Robinhood are down more than 10% before the market open on Thursday as the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans a stock offering of up to nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales. The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Education sector forecasted to boost jobs again in July: J.P. Morgan

    Jesse Edgerton, J.P. Morgan US Economic Research Executive Director, joins Yahoo Finance to preview July Jobs report, JPMorgan’s forecasted growth for the Education sector&nbsp;and outlook on the labor market.

  • Best Agricultural Commodity ETFs for Q4 2021

    Agricultural commodities like corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential to the food supply, thus spawning a giant global commodities market to buy and sell them. However, individual agricultural commodities are subject to dramatic volatility related to factors including weather, season, population, and more.

  • Study reveals benefits generated by expanded child tax credit

    Yahoo Finance’s Denitsa Tsekova joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest with the Child Tax Credit expansion.

  • From goal posts to fishnets, German investor Windhorst hurries to clear billion-plus debt

    Lars Windhorst, the businessman behind German soccer club Hertha Berlin, said he will repay more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) within months, by selling assets to rid himself of debt and get his finances on a stable footing. Windhorst told Reuters in a rare interview that his investments, which include Italian lingerie firm La Perla, a 236-metre tall New York apartment block and a shipbuilder, were worth between 3 and 4 billion euros, outstripping his debts. As the main investor in one of Germany's biggest soccer clubs, Windhorst's financial situation is closely watched, not least because Hertha's future depends on the support of one of the country's highest-profile businessmen.

  • Bonds Snap Back as Robinhood Explodes Higher

    Real Vision’s Jack Farley, Petr Pinkhasov, and Weston Nakamura break down a day of confounding price action across global markets. Farley and Pinkhasov cover the disappointing change in U.S. Employment from the ADP, which triggered a rally in U.S. Treasury bonds, and the ISM Services reading, which blew away expectations and caused those same bonds to sell-off later in the morning. The trio examines the wild surge in Robinhood stock ($HOOD), with Nakamura and Pinkhasov exploring potential profitable trades that could profit from this enormous volatility. For the "Week Ahead" post on the Exchange that Petr referenced, click here: https://rvtv.io/3ln9Zko To watch the interviews from Real Vision's oil week, click here: https://www.realvision.com/lp/oil-week/