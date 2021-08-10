This Tabletop Halloween Tree Will Add Some Disney Magic to Your Fall Décor

Photo credit: The Bradford Exchange



You’re already planning on breaking out your Christmas tree to decorate it for Halloween, but that’s just the beginning of the spooky décor to come. We know there are a ton of options out there, but we can’t help but to turn your attention to the Disney “Trick or Treat” Illuminated Halloween Tabletop Tree from The Bradford Exchange. It’s sure to bring a hint of magic to your home!

The Halloween tree features 11 beloved Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Pluto. So they really came together to celebrate the holiday! It also has 35 white lights on the branches to bring it to life, as well as other fun elements, like a Mickey-earred jack-o’-lantern, Mickey bats, candy, and signs, like “Spooky Town” and “Free Caramel Apples.”

This fun piece is 13 inches tall and requires three AAA batteries, which aren’t included, for the lights to work. No surprise here, but The Bradford Exchange piece is in high demand and is temporarily out of stock. Don’t be sad just yet, though! You can order yours now for $135 and shipping will resume on Sept. 13, so you’ll still get it in plenty of time for Halloween.

“It overflows with intricate figures of your Disney friends! There’s Minnie Mouse riding a broomstick; Pluto wearing bones instead of burying them; Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Mickey Mouse himself,” the description says. “You’ll also see Huey, Dewey, and Louie amid an array of sculpted pumpkins, candy and bats with Mickey ears.”

If you’re looking for more eerie décor, The Bradford Exchange is also selling a 3-foot Nightmare Before Christmas tree that has purple lights. Halloween Town on one table and the Disney one on the other? We’re officially convinced!

