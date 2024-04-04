Tabler resigns as Elida boys basketball coach

Apr. 4—ELIDA — On Thursday afternoon Elida High School announced the resignation of Matt Tabler as boys basketball coach after three seasons.

Elida Athletic Director Dave Evans released the following statement on Tabler's resignation.

"I would like to thank Coach Tabler for his many hours of dedication to our boys basketball program. We are greatly appreciative of his efforts here at Elida. Under Coach Tabler, the Bulldogs saw a steady increase in wins, culminating with our first District appearance since the 2018-19 season. Tabler's teams were well known for playing hard and with Bulldog Pride! We wish him the best moving forward. We intend on moving quickly to find our next Head Coach."

Tabler went 28-43 in three seasons, but went 16-7 this year, including their first Sectional title since 2019.