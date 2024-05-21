Table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympics

China won four out of the five table tennis gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics [Getty Images]

Table tennis made its Olympic debut in 1988 and has been at every summer Games since then.

Here's all you need to know about the sport at Paris 2024.

Table tennis schedule and venue at Paris 2024

The table tennis events run from 27 July to 10 August. They are taking place at the South Paris Arena.

There are five medal events - men's and women's singles, mixed doubles and men's and women's team.

The medal matches for women's singles take place on 3 August, with the men's on 4 August.

The medal matches for the mixed doubles take place on 30 July.

The medal matches for the men's team event are on 9 August, with the women's on 10 August.

Scoring and rules in table tennis

Table tennis singles is played to the best of seven games at the Olympics and the best of five for mixed doubles.

The first player to get to 11 points in a game is the winner. If a game is tied at 10-10, a player must win a game by two clear points. Each player must serve for two points in a row before handing the service over to their opponent.

The ball must bounce on a player's side of the table before playing their shot. Players are allowed to hit the ball around the side of the net.

During play, competitors are not allowed to touch the table with their non-bat hand. If they do, the point is conceded.

Who has won the most medals in Olympic table tennis?

China have won the most Olympic table tennis medals with 60 (32 gold), with South Korea second with 18 (three gold).

Great Britain have never won an Olympic table tennis medal.