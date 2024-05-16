Table set for SWD boys and girls soccer semifinals

May 15—EAST RIVER — The outcome of satellite site matches earlier this week have resulted in the final configuration of the Southwest District boys and girls tournament semifinals, which kick off at East River Soccer Complex today.

Southwest District girls action begins at 1 p.m. today, with No 2 Virginia High taking on Marion. The Lady Scarlet Hurricane beat Tazewell 7-0 at Oak Point Elementary School on Tuesday.

The other girls semifinal will pit No. 1 Graham vs. Lebanon at approximately 5:30 p.m. The Lady Pioneers defeated Richlands 1-0 on Tuesday.

Today's first SWD boys semifinal is set to kick off around 3:15 p.m., pitting second-seeded Marion versus Richlands. The No. 6 Blue Tornado upset Virginia High 1-0 at Gene Malcolm Stadium, on Tuesday night.

In the other boys semifinal bracket, No. 1 Graham will take on No. 4 Lebanon at approximately 7:45 p.m. The Pioneers defeated Tazewell 1-0 on Monday.

Southwest District finals and consolation matches will be played at East River Soccer Complex on Saturday.

Late Baseball

Richlands 9, Graham 0

RICHLANDS, Va. — Levi White pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout as the Blue Tornado defeated the G-Men 9-0 in the Southwest District baseball quarterfinals, on Tuesday night.

White struck out seven G-Men batters and contributed generously to his own cause at the plate with two doubles, a single and two runs scored and an RBI.

Bradley Fuller had two hits and two RBIs for Richlands (12-7) while Reed Ratliff had two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI.

Nathan Phillips had two hits, including a triple, for the G-Men.

The Blue Tornado advances to face Virginia High in today's 4:30 p.m. semifinal game at Lebanon.