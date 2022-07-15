Ta’Mere Robinson commits to Penn State, will stay close to home

Penn State’s big week on the recruiting trail is going into the weekend with another prized in-state recruit to add to its Class of 2023 lineup. Ta'Mere Robinson, a four-star edge rusher and linebacker from Pittsburgh, announced his college decision on Friday afternoon, and he’ll be heading to Happy Valley.

Robinson announced his commitment to Penn State, giving Penn State another four-star tatlent to add to the recruting haul that continues to impress in the Class of 2023 rankings. Keeping Robinson close to home is a major victory for James Franklin and the Penn State staff, as Robinson was being sought by Miami and Virginia Tech as well. Robinson visited all three schools in June, with Penn State getting the last official visit on the schedule.

Robinson, at 6-3 and 225 lb, is a consensus four-star recruit. Rivals ranks Robinson as the top recruit in the state of Pennsylvania, while On3 ranks him No. 2 and 247Sports ranks him No. 3 in the state. Regardless, this was a top priority for Franklin, who wants to dominate the state in recruiting.

Robinson’s commitment follows a major commitment from Tony Rojas, another four-star linebacker. Together, Rojas and Robinson have the potential to be a dynamic linebacking duo Penn State can use as an anchor to the defense in the coming years. Rojas and Robinson are the only linebackers currently in the current recruiting class.

