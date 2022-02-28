T3 Bracketology considers MSU lock for NCAA Tournament following win over Purdue

Michigan State basketball has locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in the eyes of T3 Bracketology.

The Spartans picked up a massive upset win over Purdue on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak. The win improved the Spartans’ record to 19-9 on the season, which should be good enough to secure an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, according to T3 Bracketology.

Michigan State was one of five teams that T3 Bracketology considered to lock up bids for the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. This essentially means even if the Spartans were to lose out they should still have a resume strong enough to get a tournament bid.

Michigan State has three more games left on their regular-season schedule. The Spartans have a pair of road games against Michigan (Tuesday) and Ohio State (Thursday) before ending the season with a home matchup against Maryland (Sunday).

Teams that became a LOCK today for us: -LSU, Michigan State, Marquette, Iowa State, Murray State Others that may be already w/o needing another W -TCU, Seton Hall, Boise State — T3 Bracketology (@TBracketology) February 27, 2022

