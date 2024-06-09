T20 World Cup: Tables, top run-scorers and top wicket-takers

Listen to commentary from every game of the 2024 T20 World Cup across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app (UK users only) [Getty Images]

The Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States is in full swing.

BBC Sport looks at how each group is shaping up and who is leading the race for top run-scorer and wicket-taker.

T20 World Cup tables

[BBC Sport]

[BBC Sport]

[BBC Sport]

[BBC Sport]

Who are the leading run-scorers at the 2024 T20 World Cup?

1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) - 156 runs

2. Aaron Jones (USA) - 130

3. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 114

=4. Andries Gous (USA) & Nicholas Kirton (Canada) - 100

Who are the leading wicket-takers at the 2024 T20 World Cup?

1. Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan) - Nine wickets

=2. Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Anrich Nortje (South Africa), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) & Mehran Khan (Oman) - six

=6. Ottneil Baartman (South Africa), Jasprit Bumrah & Hardik Pandya (both India), Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka), Logan van Beek (Netherlands), Ruben Trumpelmann (Namibia), Brian Masaba & Cosmas Kyewuta (both Uganda) - five