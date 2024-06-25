T20 World Cup semi-finals - schedule, key players & how to follow

Ball-by-ball commentary of both semi-finals and the final will be available on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app [Getty Images]

After 52 matches, the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup is reaching its conclusion.

Three games and four teams remain.

BBC Sport gives you all the key information before the semi-finals and final, including the schedule, Steven Finn's key players and how to follow all the action.

T20 World Cup semi-final schedule, times & venues

Thursday, 27 June (01:30 BST): South Africa v Afghanistan (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)

Thursday, 27 June: (15:30 BST): India v England (Providence Stadium, Guyana)

Are there reserve days?

Yes and no. Bear with us.

The first semi-final in Trinidad and Tobago does have a reserve day, but the second game in Guyana does not.

The reserve day for the first semi-final would see the game start from 19:00 BST on 27 June - which is, given the Caribbean is five hours behind the UK, the afternoon after the scheduled evening game should be played.

The scheduled match in Trinidad and Tobago has 60 minutes of extra time allocated on that day with a further 190 minutes allowed on the reserve day.

The second semi-final in Guyana has a total of 250 minutes of extra time that can be used on its scheduled day.

A minimum of 10 overs per side is needed for a result - increased from five overs in the previous stages.

As with other ICC events, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day, even if that means a reduction in overs.

If the match starts but then is delayed, it will resume from that point on any reserve day.

Any semi-final that is washed out entirely would see the sides who finished higher in the Super 8s - which is South Africa and India - progress.

When is the T20 World Cup final?

The final takes place on Saturday, 29 June from 15:30 BST at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

There will be a reserve day on the Sunday, also from 15:30 BST.

There is an extra 190 minutes allocated to both days, and once again 10 overs per side constitutes a match.

Get to know the four semi-finalists

South Africa

ICC T20 world ranking: Fourth

Best T20 World Cup performance: Semi-finalists (2009 & 2014)

South Africa's route to the semi-finals

The Proteas are unbeaten in the tournament. They won all four of their group stage games, despite a scare that saw them win by one run against Associate nation Nepal.

That fine form continued in the Super 8s with wins over the United States, England and crucially West Indies, when a defeat would have seen them knocked out.

Their men's team is looking to reach the final of an ICC event for the first time since winning the 1998 Champions Trophy.

Key players, by ex-England bowler and TMS pundit Steven Finn

I'm going to go with batter Heinrich Klaasen, who has not really fired yet. He has only scored 138 runs at a strike-rate of 112.19, which is uncharacteristically low. He should have a key part to play in this tournament at some stage.

If South Africa are going to get over their semi-final hoodoo, you would feel it may be someone who has dealt with the pressure of the Indian Premier League in the recent past.

He was in good form coming into the tournament too - and he should be their most dangerous batter in the middle order after they will hope Quinton de Kock has set a platform.

In their bowling attack I am going to highlight Kagiso Rabada. Anrich Nortje has taken more wickets but Rabada has been more impressive. He is more versatile and that is important in T20 cricket. He has taken 10 wickets, at an economy of just 6.04, and when he is in full flow he is one of my favourite fast bowlers to watch.

Afghanistan

ICC T20 world ranking: 10th

Best T20 World Cup performance: Round two (2016, 2021 & 2022)

Afghanistan's route to the semi-finals

This is Afghanistan's first time in the last four of an ICC event and they have eliminated New Zealand and Australia along the way.

They won three of their group games, only losing to co-hosts West Indies, before picking up their first win over Australia in their history during the Super 8s.

Their place in the last four was secured with a nervy eight-run win over Bangladesh.

Key players, by ex-England bowler and TMS pundit Steven Finn

I am going to say opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 281. He is very dangerous and usually if he lays a platform, everything else falls into place for Afghanistan. If he gets out, there is not too many other places to look for stability. He will have a crucial role, and will be looking to calm the nerves of the team.

The other is left-arm seamer Falazhaq Farooqi. He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 and his versatility and the way he is taking wickets consistently is going to be crucial. He will open the bowling and if he can get them off to a good start it will calm the nerves that are bound to be there.

India

ICC T20 world ranking: First

Best T20 World Cup performance: Winners (2008)

India's route to the semi-finals

India are another unbeaten side having strolled through both stages so far.

Their closest match was a victory by just six runs in a turgid game against Pakistan in New York, but they have blown away Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia in the Super 8s.

They are looking to win an ICC event for the first time since the 2013 Champions Trophy, having made the semi-finals on six occasions since.

Key players, by ex-England bowler and TMS pundit Steven Finn

Unsurprisingly my first player is fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. He has got 11 wickets, at an economy of 4.08, in this tournament. He is versatile, he is quick and he reads the game situation expertly. He is the best bowler in the world.

The second one is left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He has only played three games but, on the turning surfaces anticipated in the Caribbean, he should come to the fore. He has taken seven wickets in those games, and only conceded 6.25 runs per over, and his ability to turn the ball both ways is invaluable.

Their bowling attack can win them this World Cup.

England

ICC T20 world ranking: Third

Best T20 World Cup performance: Winners (2010 & 2022)

England's route to the semi-finals

The defending champions have not had the easiest journey to the last four.

A washed-out game against Scotland and a defeat by Australia left them with little room to manoeuvre in the group stage.

Wins over Oman and Namibia, plus Australia beating Scotland, saw them through.

They needed to beat the US in their final Super 8s game, after a defeat by South Africa, and produced a dominant 10-wicket win.

Key players, by ex-England bowler and TMS pundit Steven Finn

I am going to start with pace bowler Jofra Archer. It has been great to see him back playing after time out with elbow injuries and he is reading the game situation so well.

I see him as the second-most versatile bowler in this tournament because of his ability to bowl and take wickets in every phase of the innings. That is crucial.

My other player is Phil Salt. He is bringing a fearless approach to the top of the order. He has no fear against any bowler and that is a real statement to make; he puts bowlers on the back foot. He could have a big part to play in the semi-finals.

How to follow on the BBC

Whether it is pre-match, in-game or post-match, the BBC has you covered.

There will be ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra on the final three games.

That commentary, plus live text updates and in-play video clips, will be available on the BBC Sport website and app.

Before and after England's game there will be a Test Match Special podcast available on BBC Sounds.

You will also be able to follow regular coverage on the BBC Cricket Instagram, and WhatsApp accounts.

The tournament is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports.