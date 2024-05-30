T20 World Cup: Group A preview including players to watch

[BBC Sport]

The ninth staging of the Men's T20 World Cup is now just days away.

BBC Sport has partnered with data analysts CricViz to preview each of the 20 sides in the initial group stage.

We've split each of the four groups into its own preview and looked at how each side is shaping up before the tournament, while CricViz has picked out a key batter and bowler.

Here's Group A, which features Canada, India, Ireland, Pakistan and the USA.

Canada

ICC T20 world ranking: 23rd

T20 World Cup appearances: Debutants

Captain: Saad Bin Zafar

Head coach: Pubudu Dassanayake

Form (most recent last): WLLLL

Group fixtures (all times BST): USA (2 June, 01:30), Ireland (7 June, 15:30), Pakistan (11 June, 15:30) & India (15 June, 15:30)

Batter to watch: Aaron Johnson

Since his debut in 2022, Johnson has been a revelation for Canada, with his runs propelling them to their first ICC tournament since 2011.

In T20I cricket, Johnson averages a shade under 51 with a huge strike-rate of 167.

The right-hander has experience playing for the Brampton Wolves in the GT20 Tournament in Canada last year alongside New Zealand duo Colin de Grandhomme and Tim Southee.

Bowler to watch: Kaleem Sana

Pakistan-born left-arm fast bowler Sana qualified and made his debut for Canada in 2019. He has since taken 27 T20 wickets at an average of just above 12.

Sana has first-class cricket experience in Pakistan and has featured in every edition of the GT20 tournament in Canada, where some of his biggest scalps include ex-England batter Alex Hales, former India star Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan duo Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

India

ICC T20 world ranking: First

T20 World Cup appearances: Eight

Best T20 World Cup performance: Winners (2008)

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Head coach: Rahul Dravid

Form (most recent last): LWWWW

Batter to watch: Suryakumar Yadav

Of the eight India batters to have scored more than 1,000 runs in all T20 cricket in this World Cup cycle, none have done so while scoring at more than 10 runs per over.

Right-handed Suryakumar is a true 360-degree player, meaning he can hit all round the ground.

CricViz’s batting impact score put into context player performance on top of their raw batting numbers to give a true reflection of how valuable a player is, and in this cycle no player in world cricket has a higher average batting impact.

Bowler to watch: Kuldeep Yadav

After a couple of years in the wilderness, Kuldeep Yadav is back and has firmly established himself as one of the world's most skillful wrist spinners.

Since the last T20 World Cup, the left-armer has 15 wickets at an average of just 14 in the format, and should find conditions in the Caribbean to his liking.

No India bowler to have taken more than 10 wickets has a lower average than Kuldeep in this cycle.

Ireland

ICC T20 world ranking: 11th

T20 World Cup appearances: Seven

Best T20 World Cup performance: Round two (2009 & 2022)

Captain: Paul Stirling

Head coach: Heinrich Malan

Form (most recent last): LLWWW

Group fixtures (all times BST): India (5 June, 15:30), Canada (7 June, 15:30), USA (14 June, 15:30) & Pakistan (16 June, 15:30)

Batter to watch: Paul Stirling

He has been Ireland’s most high-profile batter for a number of years now, playing in various T20 franchise leagues around the world.

Although the right-hander hasn't set the world alight during this World Cup cycle, he is experienced in Caribbean conditions, having played more than double the number of games of any other Irish batter in the squad.

He will be vital in imparting his wisdom to his young batting unit as no Irish batter has played more games or scored more T20 runs than Stirling.

Bowler to watch: Josh Little

The left-arm pace bowlers fiery nature, raw ball speed and ability to swing the new ball has earned him many admirers all over the globe, including in the Indian Premier League, where he plays for Gujarat Titans, and is the only Irish player in the competition.

He regularly surpasses 87mph, with 31% of his deliveries in 2023 above that speed, making him one of the quickest bowlers in the competition.

Pakistan

ICC T20 world ranking: Seventh

T20 World Cup appearances: Eight

Best T20 World Cup performance: Winners (2009)

Captain: Babar Azam

Head coach: Gary Kirsten

Form (most recent last): WLWWL

Group fixtures (all times BST): USA (6 June, 16:30), India (9 June, 15:30), Canada (11 June, 15:30) & Ireland (16 June, 15:30)

Batter to watch: Azam Khan

Big and boisterous power-hitter Azam will be the key piece of the Pakistan puzzle going into the tournament.

With the ever reliable Babar Azam almost guaranteed to score a volume of runs for Pakistan, high strike-rate players like Azam hold the key to unlocking those over par totals.

The right-hander's strike-rate of 157 in this World Cup cycle is the highest of any player in the squad and his ability to take down spin is well renowned, hitting a boundary every five balls against the slower bowlers.

Bowler to watch: Imad Wasim

Direct and no-nonsense left-arm spinner Imad is vastly experienced in the Caribbean having played 54 matches in the Caribbean Premier League for Jamaica Tallahwahs.

His 58 career wickets in the Caribbean have come at an average of 18, lower than in any other country he has taken 10 or more wickets.

He is an expert in the conditions Pakistan will encounter should they progress out of their group and should be a key figure.

USA

ICC T20 world ranking: 19th

T20 World Cup appearances: Debutants

Captain: Monank Patel

Head coach: Stuart Law

Form (most recent last): WWWWL

Group fixtures (all times BST): Canada (2 June, 01:30), Pakistan (6 June, 16:30), India (12 June, 15:30) & Ireland (14 June, 15:30)

Batter to watch: Steven Taylor

The USA’s highest T20I run-scorer will play a key role for his side in their debut appearance.

The big hitting left-hander will look to take advantage of the batting powerplay, where he strikes above 150.

Taylor’s highest T20I score of 101 not is the only T20I century scored for the USA.

Bowler to watch: Nisarg Patel

The Gujarat-born USA left-arm spinner Patel operates almost exclusively through the middle overs in T20 cricket, returning 11 wickets in eight games over the past two years.

No bowler has taken more T20 wickets (27) for the USA than Patel.

Form correct up to and including 28 May and includes completed matches only. All other stats correct as of 18 May.