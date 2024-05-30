T20 World Cup: Group D preview including key batters & bowlers

[BBC Sport]

The ninth staging of the Men's T20 World Cup is now just days away.

BBC Sport has partnered with data analysts CricViz to preview each of the 20 sides in the initial group stage.

We've split each of the four groups into its own preview and looked at how each side is shaping up ahead of the tournament and CricViz have picked out a key batter and bowler.

Here's Group D, which features Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh

ICC T20 world ranking: Ninth

T20 World Cup appearances: Eight

Best T20 World Cup performance: Round two (2007, 2014, 2016, 2021 & 2022)

Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto

Head coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

Form (most recent last): WLLLW

Group fixtures (all times BST): Sri Lanka (8 June, 01:30), South Africa (10 June, 15:30), Netherlands (13 June, 15:30) & Nepal (17 June, 00:30)

Batter to watch: Towhid Hridoy

The right-hander comes off the back of two 400+ run seasons in the typically low scoring Bangladesh Premier League.

Across this World Cup cycle he has developed his all-round game considerably, averaging more than 40 against spin, while striking at over 150 against pace bowling.

Bowler to watch: Shakib Al Hasan

The controversial talisman will play a key role in all departments, but with the ball is where the Tigers will be relying on him most keenly.

The left-arm spinner is closing in on 50 wickets in this World Cup cycle, which have cost him just a shade over six an over.

He will find conditions to his liking in the Caribbean and US, with vast playing experience in these nations bringing 50 wickets at an average below 20 and an economy rate below seven.

Nepal

ICC T20 world ranking: 17th

T20 World Cup appearances: One

Best T20 World Cup performance: Round one (2014)

Captain: Rohit Paudel

Head coach: Monty Desai

Form (most recent last): WWLLL

Group fixtures (all times BST): Netherlands (4 June, 16:30), Sri Lanka (12 June, 00:30), South Africa (15 June, 00:30) & Bangladesh (17 June, 00:30)

Batter to watch: Dipendra Airee

While Paudel takes the bulk of responsibility at the top of the order, Dipendra Airee takes control in the final overs.

With over 500 runs since the last World Cup at an astonishing strike-rate of 191, Airee is a powerful and aggressive batter.

The only batter in the world over recent years to go past his strike-rate is Australia's Glenn Maxwell, which is not bad company to be keeping.

Bowler to watch: Abinash Bohara

Right-arm seamer Bohara has taken more wickets for Nepal than any other bowler since the last World Cup.

Interestingly, for a player with that record, he bowls very few of his deliveries in the powerplay (9%). The majority of his deliveries (53%) and wickets (76%) have come in the death overs, at an average of just 17.

With an economy of 9.2 runs-per-over in that phase as well, Bohara is a crucial component for Nepal at the back end of the innings.

Netherlands

ICC T20 world ranking: 15th

T20 World Cup appearances: Five

Best T20 World Cup performance: Round two (2014 & 2022)

Captain: Scott Edwards

Head coach: Ryan Cook

Form (most recent last): WLLLW

Group fixtures (all times BST): Nepal (4 June, 16:30), South Africa (8 June, 15:30), Bangladesh (13 June, 15:30) & Sri Lanka (17 June, 01:30)

Batter to watch: Sybrand Engelbrecht

The right-hander has made an immediate impact since returning to cricket - the South Africa-born player originally retired in 2016 - and joining the Dutch set-up.

After an encouraging 50-over World Cup in India last year, he averages more than 50 at a strike-rate of above 150 in T20s for the Dutch since.

His batting through the middle order will be key to catapulting the Netherlands totals forward.

Bowler to watch: Logan van Beek

The right-arm seamer has become a real attack leader for the Netherlands over the past few years and has the most wickets of any Dutch bowler in T20s across this World Cup cycle.

He bowls with good pace and can bowl throughout the innings, but he excels at the death with his average down at 15.28 in that phase.

South Africa

ICC T20 world ranking: Fourth

T20 World Cup appearances: Eight

Best T20 World Cup performance: Semi-finalists (2009 & 2014)

Captain: Aiden Markram

Head coach: Rob Walter

Form (most recent last): WLLLL

Group fixtures (all times BST): Sri Lanka (3 June, 15:30), Netherlands (8 June, 15:30), Bangladesh (10 June, 15:30) & Nepal (15 June, 00:30)

Batter to watch: Heinrich Klaasen

The right-hander's numbers in the current World Cup cycle have been out of this world.

An average of 41 and an eye-watering strike-rate of 182 is something that no player in the world can compete with at the moment.

He takes a particular liking to spin, averaging 59 and striking at 192.

Bowler to watch: Tabraiz Shamsi

With nearly 50 career wickets in the Caribbean, across T20 internationals and Caribbean Premier League, Shamsi is by far the most experienced South Africa bowler in these conditions.

The left-arm spinner is the leading wicket-taker among any Proteas bowler in this cycle and will be leaned on heavily to find wickets by captain Markram.

Sri Lanka

ICC T20 world ranking: Eighth

T20 World Cup appearances: Eight

Best T20 World Cup performance: Winners (2014)

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Head coach: Chris Silverwood

Form (most recent last): LWLWL

Group fixtures (all times BST): South Africa (3 June, 15:30), Bangladesh (8 June, 01:30), Nepal (12 June, 00:30) & Netherlands (17 June, 01:30)

Batter to watch: Kusal Mendis

The inventive right-handed batter stamped his authority on last year's 50-over World Cup in India and will be hoping to do the same in the Caribbean.

He has scored nearly 1,200 runs in this World Cup cycle, nearly 500 more than the next Sri Lankan.

As a right-hander he will be targeted, particularly in these conditions with left-arm spin, but he excels against it, averaging 41 across his career. That is his highest of any bowling technique.

Bowler to watch: Matheesha Pathirana

The right-arm fast bowler has been turning into Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga both in a numerical and style sense.

His bowling action achieves similar levels of speed, dip and destruction.

Across this Indian Premier League season, before a small injury, Pathirana took 13 wickets at an average of 13, blowing top orders away in the powerplay and crushing toes at the death.

With speeds touching 93mph, Pathirana could be the bowler to watch in the tournament.

Form correct up to and including 28 May and includes completed matches only. All other stats correct as of 18 May.