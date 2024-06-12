T20 World Cup 2024: What's at stake in cricket match between US, India

LONG ISLAND - The U.S. cricket team faced off against India on Wednesday in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and India opted to bowl first against the United States.

Monank Patel misses out for the U.S. with Aaron Jones leading the side as stand-in skipper. Batter Shayan Jahangir comes in for Patel, with Andries Gous listed as wicketkeeper. Medium pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk comes in for spinner Nosthush Kenjige, who is of Indian heritage.

India fielded an unchanged lineup. The two sides are unbeaten in Group A so far with two wins each.

The pitch at the Nassau County International Stadium on Long Island should once again favor the bowlers. Low-scoring games have been the norm at this venue throughout the tournament, and the trend is expected to continue once again.

The U.S. team, which dates to at least 1844, has already made a dent in the hierarchy of the game by beating Pakistan last week at the event, which is being held in New York, Texas, Florida and six other venues dotted around the Caribbean.

The Americans aren’t expected to beat India, but neither were they expected to beat Pakistan – a traditional powerhouse that reached the final at the last T20 World Cup in 2022.

What a win/loss would mean for the US?

So far at the T20 World Cup, the United States defeated Canada in its opening Group A game and then downed Pakistan on Thursday. If the team falls against India, the Americans will need to beat Ireland on Friday to have a chance of advancing to the Super 8 – the next stage with the eight quarterfinalists split into two groups of four.

Team USA cricket roster: Who's on the team?

Monank Patel (c)

Aaron Jones (vc)

Andries Gous

Corey Anderson

Ali Khan

Harmeet Singh

Jessy Singh

Milind Kumar

Nisarg Patel

Nitish Kumar

Noshtush Kenjige

Saurabh Netravalkar

Shadley van Schalkwyk

Steven Taylor

Shayan Jahangir

Gajanand Singh (reserve)

Juanoy Drysdale (reserve)

Yasir Mohammad (reserve)

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

What to know about cricket

Cricket is the second most-viewed sport in the world after soccer — India star Virat Kohli has 268 million Instagram followers — but it is only played by more than 200,000 Americans nationwide across more than 400 local leagues, according to USA Cricket, which oversees the men’s national cricket team.

Major League Cricket launched last year in the U.S. with six professional T20 teams, including a New York franchise that, for now, plays some games at a Dallas-area stadium also hosting World Cup matches.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.