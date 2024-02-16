T20 World Cup 2024: ICC says 'technical issue' saw some fans miss out on ticket ballot

The International Cricket Council (ICC) blamed a "technical issue" after fans missed out on entering a ballot for Men's T20 World Cup 2024 tickets.

The portal was open from 1-7 February but for a period on the final day fans said they could not submit entries.

West Indies and USA are co-hosting the tournament from 1-29 June.

"We are confident the vast majority of fans were able to participate in the ballot across the seven-day window," an ICC spokesperson told BBC Sport.

"A technical issue led to the temporary disruption of the ticket ballot website for a short period before the scheduled closure.

"This was eventually resolved, and the ticketing portal was reopened prior to the deadline for submission of applications."

The ICC said the issue occurred from 22:30 to 23:25 Antigua Standard Time (AST) but frustrated supporters reported difficulties for several hours before then.

When asked by BBC Sport if it would apologise to fans who missed out the ICC did not respond.

Supporters will find out if they are successful in the ballot no later than 17 February, with any surplus tickets going on general sale five days later.

Over four million people from 170 different countries entered the ballot for the tournament, which has expanded to 20 teams and will see 55 matches across nine cities.

The ICC said "a significant amount" of ballot entries have come from the Americas and it is understood they represent approximately between 50% and 60% of applications.

It is the first time matches at a major ICC global tournament will be held on US soil, with 16 group games taking place in New York, Dallas and Lauderhill.

The most eye-catching fixture will be a meeting between India and Pakistan in New York on 9 June, which will be played at the 34,000 capacity Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, a temporary ground being constructed for the tournament.

England are defending champions, having won the 2022 edition in Australia, but will play all their games in the Caribbean.