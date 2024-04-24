T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures, schedule, groups, results and more – a complete guide

Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali celebrate England winning their second T20 World Cup in 2022 - Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images

The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – formerly, simply the World T20 – is the ninth edition of the tournament in only 17 years and the biggest ever with 20 teams taking part. It is taking place jointly in the Caribbean, for the second time, and the United States which is hosting its first matches in either limited-overs World Cups.

England go into the tournament as defending champions and seeking a third title which would push them ahead of West Indies as the most successful side in T20 World Cup history. England won their first global tournament the last time it was staged in the Caribbean, fighting back from qualifying by the skin of their teeth via a defeat and a washout in the first group stage to win five matches in succession, the last of them a victory over Australia in the final at Kensington Oval which will also host this year’s final in Bridgetown.

Having beaten Pakistan in the final at the MCG two years ago to make themselves double reigning World Cup holders, England’s woeful campaign in the 50-over tournament held in India last autumn has left them merely as solo world champions and engaged in a revamp of their white-ball side under the head coach, Matthew Mott, and captain, Jos Buttler.

When is the T20 World Cup?

The tournament begins on June 1, 2024 and ends with its 55th and last match 28 days later on June 29, 2024.

Where does it take place?

The tournament is shared for the second time (after UAE and Oman stepped in to co-host it during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021), this time by the Caribbean and the US after Cricket West Indies and USA Cricket were successful with a joint bid. The ICC has long identified the US as a prime growth area for the game and was delighted the two boards worked in partnership to secure the hosting rights.

Indeed Paraag Marathe, chair of USA Cricket and Leeds United, said in 2021 when they were named joint-hosts: “The ICC has identified the USA as a strategic market for growth that will benefit cricket around the world. A major event in 2024 will be the critical catalyst to improve facilities, develop a professional league, grow the fanbase and inspire public and corporate support … leaving a legacy of facilities and public enthusiasm for the sport across America ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.”

Which venues are hosting matches?

Six grounds in the Caribbean – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua & Barbuda, Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Providence Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago – will share 39 matches in total.

The remaining 16 ties will take place at three venues across the United States: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, a temporary venue built at Eisenhower Park, Long Island, New York, Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida and Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

How to watch the T20 World Cup on TV

Like all ICC tournaments during the current rights cycle, the 2024 T20 World Cup will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. Should England reach the final, as they did in 2022 and the 2019 World Cup, Sky may be persuaded to allow that match to be broadcast live on Channel 4.

In India the tournament will be streamed free on Hotstar.

Which teams have qualified?

Hosts

West Indies

United States

Top eight teams from 2022 T20 World Cup

England

Pakistan

New Zealand

India

Australia

Netherlands

South Africa

Sri Lanka

ICC T20i rankings

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

European qualifiers

Ireland

Scotland

East Asia-Pacific qualifier

Papua New Guinea

Americas qualifier

Canada

Asia qualifiers

Nepal

Oman

Africa qualifiers

Namibia

Uganda

What is the format?

The preliminary group stage consists of four groups of five, each team playing the other four with two points for a win and one for a no result. Ties will be settled by a Super Over. The top two in each group will progress to the Super Eight stage which comprises two groups of four with each team playing three games. The top two sides in each of the Super Eight groups will qualify for the semi-finals. the winner of group one playing the runner-up in group two and vice versa.

What are the squads?

The 20 teams must name a 15-man squad for the tournament by May 1.

What is the group stage draw?

Group A

India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States.

Group B

England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman.

Group C

New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Uganda.

Group D

South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal.

What are England’s group fixtures?

(All times BST)

Tuesday, June 4: England v Scotland (Barbados, 3.30pm)

Saturday, June 8: Australia v England (Barbados, 6pm)

Thursday, June 13: England v Oman (Antigua, 8pm)

Saturday, June 15: Namibia v England (Antigua, 6pm).

What are Scotland’s group fixtures?

Tuesday, June 4: England v Scotland (Barbados, 3.30pm)

Thursday, June 6: Namibia v Scotland (Barbados, 8pm)

Sunday, June 9: Oman v Scotland (Antigua, 6pm)

Sunday, June 16: Australia v Scotland (St Lucia, 1.30am).

What are the full fixtures?

(All times BST)

Sunday, June 2: USA v Canada (Dallas, 1.30am); West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana, 3.30pm).

Monday, June 3: Namibia v Oman (Barbados, 1.30am), Sri Lanka v South Africa (New York, 3.30pm).

Tuesday, June 4: Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana, 1.30am), England v Scotland (Barbados, 3.30pm).

Wednesday, June 5: Netherlands v Nepal (Dallas, 4.30 pm), India v Ireland (New York, 3.30pm)

Thursday, June 6: Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana, 12.30am), Australia v Oman (Barbados, 1.30am), USA v Pakistan (Dallas, 4.30pm), Namibia v Scotland (Barbados, 8pm).

Friday, June 7: Canada v Ireland (New York, 3.30pm).

Saturday, June 8: New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana, 12.30am), Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Dallas, 1.30am), Netherlands v South Africa (New York, 3.30pm), Australia v England (Barbados, 6pm).

Sunday, June 9: West Indies v Uganda (Guyana, 1.30am), India v Pakistan (New York, 3.30pm), Oman v Scotland (Antigua, 6pm).

Monday, June 10: South Africa v Bangladesh (New York, 3.30pm).

Tuesday, June 11: Pakistan v Canada (New York, 3.30pm)

Wednesday, June 12: Sri Lanka v Nepal (Florida, 12.30am), Australia v Namibia (Antigua, 1.30am), USA v India (New York, 3.30pm).

Thursday, June 13: West Indies v New Zealand (Trinidad, 1.30am), Bangladesh v Netherlands (St Vincent, 3.30pm), England v Oman (Antigua, 8pm).

Friday, June 14: Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad, 1.30am), USA v Ireland (Florida, 3.30pm).

Saturday, June 15: South Africa v Nepal (St Vincent, 12.30am), New Zealand v Uganda (Trinidad, 1.30am), India v Canada (Florida, 3.30pm), Namibia v England (Antigua, 6pm).

Sunday, June 16: Australia v Scotland (St Lucia, 1.30am), Pakistan v Ireland (Florida, 3.30pm).

Monday, June 17: Bangladesh v Nepal (St Vincent, 12.30am), Sri Lanka v Netherlands (St Lucia, 1.30am), New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad, 3.30pm).

Tuesday, June 18: West Indies v Afghanistan (St Lucia, 1.30am).

Super Eights

Wednesday, June 19: A2 v B1 (Antigua, 3.30pm).

Thursday, June 20: B1 v C2 (St Lucia, 1.30am), C1 v A1 (Barbados, 3.30pm).

Friday, June 21: B2 v D2 (Antigua, 1.30am), B1 v D1 (St Lucia, 3.30pm).

Saturday, June 22: , A2 v C2 (Barbados, 1.30am), A1 v D2 (Antigua, 3.30pm).

Sunday, June 23: C1 v B2 (St Vincent, 1.30am), A2 v B1 (Barbados, 3.30pm).

Monday, June 24: C2 v D1 (Antigua, 1.30am), B2 v A1 (St Lucia, 3.30pm).

Tuesday, June 25: C1 v D2 (St Vincent, 3.30pm).

Knock-out rounds

Thursday, June 27: Semi-final 1 (Guyana, 1.30am), semi-final 2 (Trinidad, 3.30pm).

Saturday, June 29: Final (Barbados, 3.30pm).

Who are the previous winners?

2007 India

2009 Pakistan

2010 England

2012 West Indies

2014 Sri Lanka

2016 West Indies

2021 Australia

2022 England

Who are the favourites to win the T20 World Cup?

India 13/4

England 9/2

Australia 9/2

South Africa 7/1

New Zealand 17/2

Pakistan 9/1

West Indies 12/1

Sri Lanka 40/1

Bangladesh 100/1

Odds correct as of April 24

