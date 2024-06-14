T20 cricket World Cup: U.S. reaches Super 8 after washout in Florida

With a strong start to its first T20 World Cup, the United States only needed one more point to advance to the Super 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 14 (UPI) -- Due to a washout, the upstart United States cricket team on Friday advanced to the next stage of the T20 without bowling a ball against Ireland.

Tropical storms and flooding over the morning in Lauderhill resulted in a waterlogged outfield. Despite the ground crew's best efforts, the match was canceled, granting both teams five points as a result.

The washout catapulted the United States into the Super 8 stage of the tournament, which is a bold step for a team competing in its first ever T20 World Cup.

The U.S. team entered its first world cup strong, snatching victories first against Canada and then quashing cricket titan Pakistan in a super over before narrowly losing to Pakistan's rival India.

With such a strong start, the United States only needed one more point to qualify for the Super Eight stage coming just behind India.

The United States' advancement to the Super 8 also qualified it for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Friday's washout, however, bumped Ireland, Pakistan and Canada from advancing.

Ireland has a chance for a consolation win against Pakistan on Sunday, but the team has had a rough go of it since losing both of its previous matches against India and Canada.

The Super 8s start on June 19 in Antigua, where the United States will face off against South Africa.