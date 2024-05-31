T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Schedule, fixtures and how to watch

The 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup starts on June 2 (Getty Images)

The 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup will be held in the United States for the first-ever time, with the West Indies as co-hosts.

England go into the tournament as title holders having won the last edition less than two years ago, beating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India are among the favourites for the International Cricket Council event, but they hav

Ae not won a major cricket tournament since the Champions Trophy in 2013, and the T20 World Cup has evaded their grasp since they became the first ever winners back in 2007.

Australia stand on the brink of an unprecedented feat in world cricket. If Mitchell Marsh’s side can win, the nation will hold every major cricketing trophy across the men’s and women’s game.

When is the T20 World Cup?

The T20 World Cup starts on June 2 with a nod to history. Co-hosts United States will take on Canada in a repeat of the first-ever recognised international cricket match which took place between the two sides in 1844.

There will be 20 teams in the group stage of the tournament with four groups of five, then there will be a super 8s stage.

The Super 8s will have two groups of four with eight teams , and two teams will go through from each into the semi-finals.

Where is it?

The matches will take place in three venues in the United States: Florida (Central Broward Park), New York (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium) and Texas (Grand Prairie Stadium).

In the Caribbean, the games will be played in Antigua and Barbuda (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium), Barbados (Kensington Oval), Guyana, Saint Lucia (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium), St. Vincent & the Grenadines (Arnos Vale Playing Field) and Trinidad and Tobago (Brian Lara Cricket Academy).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports, across the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels and can also be streamed live via the SkyGo app.

In India, the game will be shown live across the Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.

Groups

Group A - India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B - England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C - New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D - South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Schedule (for the Group Stage)

Sunday, June 2: USA vs Canada, Texas (1.30am BST), West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, Guyana (3.30pm BST)

Monday, June 3: Namibia vs Oman, Barbados (1.30am), Sri Lanka vs South Africa, New York (3.30pm)

Tuesday, June 4: Afghanistan vs Uganda, Guyana (1.30am), England vs Scotland, Barbados (3.30pm), Netherlands vs Nepal, Texas (4.30pm)

Wednesday, June 5: India vs Ireland, New York (3.30pm)

Thursday, June 6: Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, Guyana (12.30am), Australia vs Oman, Barbados (1.30am), USA vs Pakistan, Texas (4.30pm), Namibia vs Scotland, Barbados (8pm)

Friday, June 7: Canada vs Ireland, New York (3.30pm)

Saturday, June 8: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Guyana (12.30am), Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Texas (1.30am), Netherlands vs South Africa, New York (3.30pm), Australia vs England, Barbados (6pm)

Sunday, June 9: West Indies vs Uganda, Guyana (1.30am), India vs Pakistan, New York (3.30pm), Oman vs Scotland, Antigua (6pm)

Monday, June 10: South Africa vs Bangladesh, New York (3.30pm)

Tuesday, June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York (3.30pm)

Wednesday, June 12: Sri Lanka vs Nepal, Florida (12.30am), Australia vs Namibia, Antigua (1.30am), USA vs India, New York (3.30pm)

Thursday, June 13: West Indies vs New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am), Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (3.30pm), England vs Oman, Antigua (8pm)

Friday, June 14: Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am), USA vs Ireland, Florida (3.30pm)

Saturday, June 15: South Africa vs Nepal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (12.30am), New Zealand vs Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am), India vs Canada, Florida (3.30pm), Namibia vs England, Antigua (6pm)

Sunday, June 16: Australia vs Scotland, Saint Lucia (1.30am), Pakistan vs Ireland, Florida (3.30pm)

Monday, June 17: Bangladesh vs Nepal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (12.30am), Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Saint Lucia (1.30am), New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago (3.30pm)

Tuesday, June 18: West Indies vs Afghanistan, Saint Lucia (1.30am)

Odds (for tournament winner)

India 9/4

Australia 10/3

England 5/1

South Africa 6/1

West Indies 13/2

New Zealand 9/1

Pakistan 10/1