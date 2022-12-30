T.Y. McGill making name for himself among stacked 49ers defensive line

McGill making name for himself in stacked 49ers D-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill signed with the 49ers’ practice squad in mid-October.

It did not take him long to learn the defense, get on the field and have his name called often as part of the 49ers’ rotation along the defensive line.

On the subject of his name ...

“I’ve been T.Y. since I came out of the womb,” said McGill, whose given name is Torrone McGill Jr.

His dad, of course, is Torrone. But people in the small town of Jessup, Ga., took to calling him Tyrone. Over time, those who know him shortened his name to Ty.

“Then I come along and my grandmother was, ‘Well, we’re not going to call him Ty, we’re going to call him T.Y.’ Nobody ever calls me Torrone.”

McGill certainly has answered the call for the 49ers as one of the team’s key reserves during the club's eight-game winning streak. He has played a key role for a team that lost defensive tackles Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway for large portions of the season. McGill and others stepped in, and the 49ers' defense has kept rolling.

McGill said he is pleased how he has played in seven games, but he knows he can be even better in defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan’s system.

“I’m happy because I came in and was able to learn the system and help the guys,” he said. “I just want the guys behind me, beside me, to know they can count on me.

“DeMeco said the other night, as a player, you should count on your teammates counting on you. That stood out to me, and that has a lot to do with knowing where to be and knowing what to do when you get there.”

McGill played a key role in a goal-line stand in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The 49ers thwarted running attempts from the 1-yard line on third and fourth down, and McGill was in the middle of it.

Story continues

“T.Y. played awesome,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He's had a few good games for us here in the last month. He was in the backfield a ton.”

McGill only has six tackles in seven games. But he and the other defensive tackles have done the dirty work that enables linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner to rack up huge tackle numbers. McGill thrives on tying up blockers, allowing the linebackers to clean up.

“When we’re free and making plays, it’s a good thing for the whole team,” Greenlaw said. “He does a really good job of penetrating and being stout, and it allows us to make plays.”

Said McGill, “I love lining up down there and getting off the ball and wreaking havoc and making it so everybody can make plays.”

McGill, 30, is an NFL journeyman who has appeared in 54 games since originally signing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 as an undrafted rookie from North Carolina State after a tryout.

His NFL journey has also included stops in Indianapolis, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Kansas City, the L.A. Chargers, Washington, New Orleans and Minnesota before coming to the 49ers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast