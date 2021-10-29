T.Y. Hilton, Xavier Rhodes, Braden Smith questionable for Colts-Titans

It looks like there’s a good chance the Colts will have a pair of significant offensive contributors back for Sunday’s divisional matchup with the Titans.

According to multiple reporters, receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), and right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) are all questionable for Week Eight.

Hilton missed last week’s game after returning off of injured reserve in the win over Houston in Week Six. He had four receptions for 80 yards in that contest.

Rhodes injured his calf during pregame warmups before last Sunday’s victory over San Francisco. He still played 86 percent of the defensive snaps, recording an interception and two passes defensed.

Smith has been out since injuring his foot and thumb in Week One. Smith confirmed to reporters that he had to have surgery on the thumb. But the foot injury has been keeping him out.

Indianapolis also ruled out cornerback BoPete Keyes with a hamstring injury.

