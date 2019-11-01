T.Y. Hilton out this week, and several more

The Colts are 0-5 without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in the lineup over the last eight seasons.

They’re going to have to figure something out to change that, or else they’re in for a tough month.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Colts coach Frank Reich said that Hilton was out this week, and then some after picking up a calf injury in practice this week.

“With the information that we have, generally speaking, it’s a 3-4 week injury,” Reich said.

That’s a significant blow for the 5-2 Colts, who have a trip to Pittsburgh this week followed by home games against the Dolphins and Jaguars.

Unless they can replace Hilton’s production quickly, the AFC South standings could look very different by the time they go to Houston on Nov. 21.