T.Y. Hilton wants more, more, more after leading league in receiving yards

T.Y. Hilton led the league in receiving yards last season with 1,448, and through his first five seasons, the Colts receiver has more receiving yards than Marvin Harrison had in his first five.

What can Hilton do for an encore?

“Scoring points, getting in the end zone more,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star. “He can become a better route runner. He can become better playing without the ball. Even at his stature (5-9, 180 pounds), we’re going to ask him to be involved when we do hand the ball off.”

In his first five seasons, the Hall of Fame Harrison made 413 catches for 5,554 yards and 47 touchdowns. Hilton has 374 catches for 5,861 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Hilton, 27, has worked on the details of the position this offseason. He also has worked on his leadership skills.

“I’m being more vocal,” Hilton said. “When I’m out there, I like to lead by example. But since I’m not out there [at practice because of a sore hamstring], it’s just going out there and talking to the guys and making sure they understand what the quarterback is thinking, what coverage they’re in and just their route running. Making sure they’re staying on their details.”